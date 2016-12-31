4:39 pm, December 31, 2016
Ex-Haitian colonel, who plotted against Duvalier, dies

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 4:32 pm 12/31/2016 04:32pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Kern Delince, a former Haitian Army colonel who participated in a failed 1963 coup against dictator Francois “Papa Doc” Duvalier, has died. He was 93.

Family members said Delince died Friday at his New York home after battling Alzheimer’s disease and prostate cancer. He had lived in the United States since 1965 and wrote four books on Haiti’s political and military history.

Delince dodged a death sentence after the failed coup by seeking asylum at the Brazilian Embassy in Haiti.

He spent 20 months there with seven other coup plotters before they were taken to Brazil and jailed in an island prison. Delince escaped and sought political asylum in the United States.

He is survived by his wife, a sister and four children.

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
