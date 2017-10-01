201.5
Americans win Presidents Cup for 7th straight time

By The Associated Press October 1, 2017 4:04 pm 10/01/2017 04:04pm
U.S. Team member Justin Thomas hits on the fourth fairway during the final round of the Presidents Cup golf tournament at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J., Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — The Americans have won the Presidents Cup for the seventh straight time, and this one wasn’t even close.

Daniel Berger was 3 up with three holes to play against Si Woo Kim. That assured the Americans at least the half-point they needed for a victory. Kevin Chappell halved his match with Marc Leishman in the first of 12 singles.

President Donald Trump arrived at Liberty National about 45 minutes before the U.S. team secured the gold trophy. Trump will be the first sitting U.S. president to present the trophy at the closing ceremony.

The Americans had an 11-point lead going into the final day and needed only one point. All that was left was to see if the U.S. team could be the first to win every session.

