Wie withdraws from Evian, recovering from appendicitis

By The Associated Press September 6, 2017 7:29 pm 09/06/2017 07:29pm
Michelle Wie has withdrawn from The Evian Championship as she recovers from surgery to remove her appendix.

The 27-year-old Wie withdrew from the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open at Ottawa Hunt before the final round Aug. 27 and had the surgery that night at Ottawa Hospital. The Evian Championship, the final major of the LPGA Tour season, begins Sept. 14 in France.

“Unfortunately my doctors have advised me to continue resting which means I have to withdraw from @evianchamp next week,” Wie said Wednesday on social media. “It breaks my heart to do so because there is nothing more I want right now than to be able to compete.

“I love the Evian Championship and it holds a special place in my heart. I grew up playing this championship and I can’t wait to get back next year. As soon as the docs say I’m fully recovered, I will be back practicing and playing, but for now I’m going to listen to them and lay low.”

