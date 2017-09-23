Presidents Cup Rosters

201.5
By The Associated Press September 23, 2017 2:59 am 09/23/2017 02:59am
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Rosters for the Presidents Cup, to be played Sept. 28-Oct. 1 at Liberty National Golf Club (c-captain’s pick):

INTERNATIONAL

Captain: Nick Price

Jason Day, Australia

Branden Grace, South Africa

c-Emiliano Grillo, Argentina

Adam Hadwin, Canada

Si Woo Kim, South Korea

c-Anirban Lahiri, India

Marc Leishman, Australia

Hideki Matsuyama, Japan

Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa

Charl Schwartzel, South Africa

Adam Scott, Australia

Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela

___

UNITED STATES

Captain: Steve Stricker

Daniel Berger

Kevin Chappell

Rickie Fowler

c-Charley Hoffman

Dustin Johnson

Kevin Kisner

Brooks Koepka

Matt Kuchar

c-Phil Mickelson

Patrick Reed

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

