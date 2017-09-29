201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Golf » Presidents Cup Pairings

Presidents Cup Pairings

By The Associated Press September 29, 2017 7:10 pm 09/29/2017 07:10pm
Share
All Times EDT
At Liberty National Golf Club
Jersey City, N.J.
Yardage: 7,328; Par: 71
Foursomes
Saturday

7:02 a.m. — Jason Day and Marc Leishman, Internationial, vs. Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth, United States.

7:13 a.m. — Adam Scott and Adam Hadwin, International, vs. Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar, United States.

7:24 a.m. — Jhonattan Vegas and Emiliano Grillo, International, vs. Phil Mickelson and Kevin Kisner, United States.

7:35 a.m. — Louis Oosthuizen and Branden Grace, International, vs. Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler, United States.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Golf Latest News National News Other Sports Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest