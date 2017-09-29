Presidents Cup Pairings

All Times EDT At Liberty National Golf Club Jersey City, N.J. Yardage: 7,328; Par: 71 Foursomes Saturday

7:02 a.m. — Jason Day and Marc Leishman, Internationial, vs. Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth, United States.

7:13 a.m. — Adam Scott and Adam Hadwin, International, vs. Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar, United States.

7:24 a.m. — Jhonattan Vegas and Emiliano Grillo, International, vs. Phil Mickelson and Kevin Kisner, United States.

7:35 a.m. — Louis Oosthuizen and Branden Grace, International, vs. Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler, United States.

