Presidents Cup, International capsules

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A capsule look at the International team for the Presidents Cup, to be played Sept. 28-Oct. 1 at Liberty National Golf Club. Listed in the order they made the team:

HIDEKI MATSUYAMA

Age: 25.

Country: Japan.

Ranking: 3.

Worldwide victories: 14.

2017 victories: Phoenix Open, WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Majors: None.

Presidents Cup appearances: 2.

Record: 3-4-2.

Presidents Cup moment: Making birdie on the 18th hole to beat J.B. Holmes in singles in South Korea two years ago.

___

JASON DAY

Age: 29.

Country: Australia.

Ranking: 6.

Worldwide victories: 11.

2017 victories: None.

Majors: PGA Championship (2015).

Presidents Cup appearances: 3.

Record: 4-8-3.

Presidents Cup moment: Failing to win any of his five matches two years ago in South Korea.

___

ADAM SCOTT

Age: 37.

Country: Australia.

Ranking: 22.

Worldwide victories: 27.

2017 victories: None.

Majors: Masters (2013).

Presidents Cup appearances: 7.

Record: 13-17-5.

Presidents Cup moment: Winning six straight holes in a 6-and-5 victory over Rickie Fowler in South Korea.

___

LOUIS OOSTHUIZEN

Age: 34.

Country: South Africa.

Ranking: 21.

Worldwide victories: 11.

2017 victories: None.

Majors: British Open (2010).

Presidents Cup appearances: 2.

Record: 5-3-2.

Presidents Cup moment: Going unbeaten in South Korea in 2015.

___

MARC LEISHMAN

Age: 33.

Country: Australia.

Ranking: 15.

Worldwide victories: 4.

2017 victories: Arnold Palmer Invitational, BMW Championship.

Majors: None.

Presidents Cup appearances: 2.

Record: 3-4-1.

Presidents Cup moment: Beating Jordan Spieth in singles in South Korea.

___

CHARL SCHWARTZEL

Age: 33.

Country: South Africa.

Ranking: 27.

Worldwide victories: 15.

2017 victories: None.

Majors: Masters (2011).

Presidents Cup appearances: 3.

Record: 6-7-1.

Presidents Cup moment: Beating Dustin Johnson in singles in his first Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne in 2011.

___

BRANDEN GRACE

Age: 29.

Country: South Africa.

Ranking: 37.

Worldwide victories: 10.

2017 victories: None.

Majors: None.

Presidents Cup appearances: 2.

Record: 5-4-0.

Presidents Cup moment: Hitting 3-wood in the dark and into the wind over the water and onto the fringe on the 18th hole in South Korea for a 1-up victory in fourballs.

___

SI WOO KIM

Age: 22.

Country: South Korea.

Ranking: 36.

Worldwide victories: 2.

2017 victories: The Players Championship.

Majors: None.

Presidents Cup appearances: None.

Record: 0-0-0.

Presidents Cup moment: Winning The Players Championship to effectively lock up a spot on his first team.

___

JHONATTAN VEGAS

Age: 33.

Country: Venezuela.

Ranking: 38.

Worldwide victories: 4.

2017 victories: RBC Canadian Open.

Majors: None.

Presidents Cup appearances: None.

Record: 0-0-0.

Presidents Cup moment: Defending his title in Canada to nail down a spot in his first Presidents Cup.

___

ADAM HADWIN

Age: 29.

Country: Canada.

Ranking: 46.

Worldwide victories: 3.

2017 victories: Valspar Championship.

Majors: None.

Presidents Cup appearances: None.

Record: 0-0-0.

Presidents Cup moment: Hanging on to earn the 10th and final automatic spot for his first team.

___

EMILIANO GRILLO

Age: 25.

Country: Argentina.

Ranking: 59.

Worldwide victories: 2.

2017 victories: None.

Majors: None.

Presidents Cup appearances: None.

Record: 0-0-0.

Presidents Cup moment: A 66 in the final round at the TPC Boston that made his selection as a captain’s pick even easier.

___

ANIRBAN LAHIRI

Age: 30.

Country: India.

Ranking: 68.

Worldwide victories: 7.

2017 victories: None.

Majors: None.

Presidents Cup appearances: 1.

Record: 0-3-0.

Presidents Cup moment: Missing a 4-foot birdie putt on the final hole in South Korea that led to another American victory.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.