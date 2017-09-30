Presidents Cup Cards

201.5
By The Associated Press September 30, 2017 6:48 pm 09/30/2017 06:48pm
At Liberty National Golf Club
Jersey City, N.J.

Yardage: 7,328; Par: 71

UNITED STATES 14, INTERNATIONAL 3
Saturday
Fourballs (Afternoon)
United States 3, International 1
Par 454-544-345-344-444-343
Jason Day-Louis Oosthuizen, Int. 354-444-244-233-444-34x
Jordan Spieth-Patrick Reed, U.S. 444-434-234-34c-443-23x

United States, 2 and 1.

___

Par 454-544-345-344-444-343
Hideki Matsuyama-Jhonattan Vegas, Int. 344-445-345-c43-4c4-cxx
Justin Thomas-Daniel Berger, U.S. 355-535-344-233-434-3xx

United States, 3 and 2.

___

Par 454-544-345-344-444-343
Si Woo Kim-Anirban Lahiri, Int. 444-444-335-344-543-233
Charley Hoffman-Kevin Chappell, U.S. 454-435-344-243-445-333

International, 1 up.

___

Par 454-544-345-344-444-343
Branden Grace-Marc Leishman, Int. 344-543-254-343-444-3xx
Dustin Johnson-Brooks Koepka, U.S. 343-444-343-344-343-3xx

United States, 3 and 2.

___

Foursomes (Morning)
United States 3½, International ½
Par 454-544-345-344-444-343
Jason Day-Marc Leishman, Int. 544-544-255-344-454-xxx
Patrick Reed-Jordan Spieth, U.S. 344-554-354-343-343-xxx

United States, 4 and 3.

Par 454-544-345-344-444-343
Adam Scott-Adam Hadwin, Int. 545-465-545-244-364-xxx
Dustin Johnson-Matt Kuchar, U.S. 454-554-244-344-443-xxx

United States, 4 and 3.

Par 454-544-345-344-444-343
Jhonattan Vegas-Emiliano Grillo, Int. 454-444-344-344-454-24x
Phil Mickelson-Kevin Kisner, U.S. 355-444-434-344-443-33x

United States, 2 and 1.

Par 454-544-345-344-444-343
Louis Oosthuizen-Branden Grace, Int. 344-553-465-334-444-353
Justin Thomas-Rickie Fowler, U.S. 355-454-344-344-444-353

Halved.

Friday
Fourballs
United States 4½, International ½
Par 454-544-345-344-444-343
Hideki Matsuyama-Adam Hadwin, Int. 4c4-453-334-3c3-344-343
Jordan Spieth-Patrick Reed, U.S. 434-c54-344-333-443-243

Halved

Par 454-544-345-344-444-343
Louis Oosthuizen-Branden Grace, Int. 444-553-344-343-434-3xx
Rickie Fowler-Justin Thomas, U.S. 443-544-334-343-433-3xx

United States, 3 and 2.

Par 454-544-345-344-444-343
Jason Day-Marc Leishman, Int. 343-444-334-344-444-343
Phil Mickelson-Kevin Kisner, U.S. 444-444-334-334-443-342

United States, 1 up.

Par 454-544-345-344-444-343
Charl Schwartzel-Anirban Lahiri, Int. 5c4-544-345-245-4xx-xxx
Kevin Chappell-Charley Hoffman, U.S. 434-444-334-344-3xx-xxx

United States, 6 and 5.

Par 454-544-345-344-444-343
Adam Scott-Jhonattan Vegas, Int. 354-534-444-c44-344-3xx
Dustin Johnson-Brooks Koepka, U.S. 444-544-344-243-443-2xx

United States, 3 and 2.

Thursday
Foursomes
United States 3½, International 1½
Par 454-544-345-344-444-343
Hideki Matsuyama-Charl Schwartzel, Int. 444-555-546-254-45x-xxx
Justin Thomas-Rickie Fowler, U.S. 4c3-445-344-343-44x-xxx

United States, 6 and 4.

Par 454-544-345-344-444-343
Adam Scott-Jhonattan Vegas, Int. 345-534-c44-444-444-443
Dustin Johnson-Matt Kuchar, U.S. 454-444-245-344-444-243

United States, 1 up.

Par 454-544-345-344-444-343
Si Woo Kim-Emiliano Grillo, Int. 4c4-555-444-354-45x-xxx
Jordan Spieth-Patrick Reed, U.S. 455-444-354-443-44x-xxx

United States, 5 and 4.

Par 454-544-345-344-444-343
Louis Oosthuizen-Branden Grace, Int. 444-445-353-c44-344-33x
Brooks Koepka-Daniel Berger, U.S. 345-454-35c-444-c45-3cx

International, 3 and 1.

Par 454-544-345-344-444-343
Jason Day-Marc Leishman, Int. 544-454-343-245-434-354
Kevin Kisner-Phil Mickelson, U.S. 343-543-354-354-454-344

Halved.

c-conceded the hole

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

