Presidents Cup Cards

|At Liberty National Golf Club
|Jersey City, N.J.
Yardage: 7,328; Par: 71
|UNITED STATES 14, INTERNATIONAL 3
|Saturday
|Fourballs (Afternoon)
|United States 3, International 1
|Par
|454-544-345-344-444-343
|Jason Day-Louis Oosthuizen, Int.
|354-444-244-233-444-34x
|Jordan Spieth-Patrick Reed, U.S.
|444-434-234-34c-443-23x
United States, 2 and 1.
___
|Par
|454-544-345-344-444-343
|Hideki Matsuyama-Jhonattan Vegas, Int.
|344-445-345-c43-4c4-cxx
|Justin Thomas-Daniel Berger, U.S.
|355-535-344-233-434-3xx
United States, 3 and 2.
___
|Par
|454-544-345-344-444-343
|Si Woo Kim-Anirban Lahiri, Int.
|444-444-335-344-543-233
|Charley Hoffman-Kevin Chappell, U.S.
|454-435-344-243-445-333
International, 1 up.
___
|Par
|454-544-345-344-444-343
|Branden Grace-Marc Leishman, Int.
|344-543-254-343-444-3xx
|Dustin Johnson-Brooks Koepka, U.S.
|343-444-343-344-343-3xx
United States, 3 and 2.
___
|Foursomes (Morning)
|United States 3½, International ½
|Par
|454-544-345-344-444-343
|Jason Day-Marc Leishman, Int.
|544-544-255-344-454-xxx
|Patrick Reed-Jordan Spieth, U.S.
|344-554-354-343-343-xxx
United States, 4 and 3.
|Par
|454-544-345-344-444-343
|Adam Scott-Adam Hadwin, Int.
|545-465-545-244-364-xxx
|Dustin Johnson-Matt Kuchar, U.S.
|454-554-244-344-443-xxx
United States, 4 and 3.
|Par
|454-544-345-344-444-343
|Jhonattan Vegas-Emiliano Grillo, Int.
|454-444-344-344-454-24x
|Phil Mickelson-Kevin Kisner, U.S.
|355-444-434-344-443-33x
United States, 2 and 1.
|Par
|454-544-345-344-444-343
|Louis Oosthuizen-Branden Grace, Int.
|344-553-465-334-444-353
|Justin Thomas-Rickie Fowler, U.S.
|355-454-344-344-444-353
Halved.
|Friday
|Fourballs
|United States 4½, International ½
|Par
|454-544-345-344-444-343
|Hideki Matsuyama-Adam Hadwin, Int.
|4c4-453-334-3c3-344-343
|Jordan Spieth-Patrick Reed, U.S.
|434-c54-344-333-443-243
Halved
|Par
|454-544-345-344-444-343
|Louis Oosthuizen-Branden Grace, Int.
|444-553-344-343-434-3xx
|Rickie Fowler-Justin Thomas, U.S.
|443-544-334-343-433-3xx
United States, 3 and 2.
|Par
|454-544-345-344-444-343
|Jason Day-Marc Leishman, Int.
|343-444-334-344-444-343
|Phil Mickelson-Kevin Kisner, U.S.
|444-444-334-334-443-342
United States, 1 up.
|Par
|454-544-345-344-444-343
|Charl Schwartzel-Anirban Lahiri, Int.
|5c4-544-345-245-4xx-xxx
|Kevin Chappell-Charley Hoffman, U.S.
|434-444-334-344-3xx-xxx
United States, 6 and 5.
|Par
|454-544-345-344-444-343
|Adam Scott-Jhonattan Vegas, Int.
|354-534-444-c44-344-3xx
|Dustin Johnson-Brooks Koepka, U.S.
|444-544-344-243-443-2xx
United States, 3 and 2.
|Thursday
|Foursomes
|United States 3½, International 1½
|Par
|454-544-345-344-444-343
|Hideki Matsuyama-Charl Schwartzel, Int.
|444-555-546-254-45x-xxx
|Justin Thomas-Rickie Fowler, U.S.
|4c3-445-344-343-44x-xxx
United States, 6 and 4.
|Par
|454-544-345-344-444-343
|Adam Scott-Jhonattan Vegas, Int.
|345-534-c44-444-444-443
|Dustin Johnson-Matt Kuchar, U.S.
|454-444-245-344-444-243
United States, 1 up.
|Par
|454-544-345-344-444-343
|Si Woo Kim-Emiliano Grillo, Int.
|4c4-555-444-354-45x-xxx
|Jordan Spieth-Patrick Reed, U.S.
|455-444-354-443-44x-xxx
United States, 5 and 4.
|Par
|454-544-345-344-444-343
|Louis Oosthuizen-Branden Grace, Int.
|444-445-353-c44-344-33x
|Brooks Koepka-Daniel Berger, U.S.
|345-454-35c-444-c45-3cx
International, 3 and 1.
|Par
|454-544-345-344-444-343
|Jason Day-Marc Leishman, Int.
|544-454-343-245-434-354
|Kevin Kisner-Phil Mickelson, U.S.
|343-543-354-354-454-344
Halved.
c-conceded the hole
