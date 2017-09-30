Presidents Cup Cards

At Liberty National Golf Club Jersey City, N.J.

Yardage: 7,328; Par: 71

UNITED STATES 14, INTERNATIONAL 3 Saturday Fourballs (Afternoon) United States 3, International 1 Par 454-544-345-344-444-343 Jason Day-Louis Oosthuizen, Int. 354-444-244-233-444-34x Jordan Spieth-Patrick Reed, U.S. 444-434-234-34c-443-23x

United States, 2 and 1.

___

Par 454-544-345-344-444-343 Hideki Matsuyama-Jhonattan Vegas, Int. 344-445-345-c43-4c4-cxx Justin Thomas-Daniel Berger, U.S. 355-535-344-233-434-3xx

United States, 3 and 2.

___

Par 454-544-345-344-444-343 Si Woo Kim-Anirban Lahiri, Int. 444-444-335-344-543-233 Charley Hoffman-Kevin Chappell, U.S. 454-435-344-243-445-333

International, 1 up.

___

Par 454-544-345-344-444-343 Branden Grace-Marc Leishman, Int. 344-543-254-343-444-3xx Dustin Johnson-Brooks Koepka, U.S. 343-444-343-344-343-3xx

United States, 3 and 2.

___

Foursomes (Morning) United States 3½, International ½ Par 454-544-345-344-444-343 Jason Day-Marc Leishman, Int. 544-544-255-344-454-xxx Patrick Reed-Jordan Spieth, U.S. 344-554-354-343-343-xxx

United States, 4 and 3.

Par 454-544-345-344-444-343 Adam Scott-Adam Hadwin, Int. 545-465-545-244-364-xxx Dustin Johnson-Matt Kuchar, U.S. 454-554-244-344-443-xxx

United States, 4 and 3.

Par 454-544-345-344-444-343 Jhonattan Vegas-Emiliano Grillo, Int. 454-444-344-344-454-24x Phil Mickelson-Kevin Kisner, U.S. 355-444-434-344-443-33x

United States, 2 and 1.

Par 454-544-345-344-444-343 Louis Oosthuizen-Branden Grace, Int. 344-553-465-334-444-353 Justin Thomas-Rickie Fowler, U.S. 355-454-344-344-444-353

Halved.

Friday Fourballs United States 4½, International ½ Par 454-544-345-344-444-343 Hideki Matsuyama-Adam Hadwin, Int. 4c4-453-334-3c3-344-343 Jordan Spieth-Patrick Reed, U.S. 434-c54-344-333-443-243

Halved

Par 454-544-345-344-444-343 Louis Oosthuizen-Branden Grace, Int. 444-553-344-343-434-3xx Rickie Fowler-Justin Thomas, U.S. 443-544-334-343-433-3xx

United States, 3 and 2.

Par 454-544-345-344-444-343 Jason Day-Marc Leishman, Int. 343-444-334-344-444-343 Phil Mickelson-Kevin Kisner, U.S. 444-444-334-334-443-342

United States, 1 up.

Par 454-544-345-344-444-343 Charl Schwartzel-Anirban Lahiri, Int. 5c4-544-345-245-4xx-xxx Kevin Chappell-Charley Hoffman, U.S. 434-444-334-344-3xx-xxx

United States, 6 and 5.

Par 454-544-345-344-444-343 Adam Scott-Jhonattan Vegas, Int. 354-534-444-c44-344-3xx Dustin Johnson-Brooks Koepka, U.S. 444-544-344-243-443-2xx

United States, 3 and 2.

Thursday Foursomes United States 3½, International 1½ Par 454-544-345-344-444-343 Hideki Matsuyama-Charl Schwartzel, Int. 444-555-546-254-45x-xxx Justin Thomas-Rickie Fowler, U.S. 4c3-445-344-343-44x-xxx

United States, 6 and 4.

Par 454-544-345-344-444-343 Adam Scott-Jhonattan Vegas, Int. 345-534-c44-444-444-443 Dustin Johnson-Matt Kuchar, U.S. 454-444-245-344-444-243

United States, 1 up.

Par 454-544-345-344-444-343 Si Woo Kim-Emiliano Grillo, Int. 4c4-555-444-354-45x-xxx Jordan Spieth-Patrick Reed, U.S. 455-444-354-443-44x-xxx

United States, 5 and 4.

Par 454-544-345-344-444-343 Louis Oosthuizen-Branden Grace, Int. 444-445-353-c44-344-33x Brooks Koepka-Daniel Berger, U.S. 345-454-35c-444-c45-3cx

International, 3 and 1.

Par 454-544-345-344-444-343 Jason Day-Marc Leishman, Int. 544-454-343-245-434-354 Kevin Kisner-Phil Mickelson, U.S. 343-543-354-354-454-344

Halved.

c-conceded the hole

