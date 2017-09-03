501.5
Porteous wins Czech Masters for 2nd European Tour title

By The Associated Press September 3, 2017 12:18 pm 09/03/2017 12:18pm
VYSOKY UJEZD, Czech Republic (AP) — Haydn Porteous shot a 3-under 69 Sunday to win the Czech Masters by two strokes for his second European Tour title.

Starting two shots behind overnight leader Lee Slattery, the 23-year-old South African birdied six holes in the final round — together with three bogeys — to close at 13-under 275 at the Albatross Golf Resort near Prague.

Porteous also won the Joburg Open last year.

Second-place Slattery shot a 73 for the Englishman’s worst round in the tournament.

After recording the best final round of 67, another Englishman Tom Lewis was tied for third with Pontus Widegren of Sweden, one shot behind Slattery.

England’s James Morrison (70) and Eddie Pepperell (68), Swede Oscar Lengden (68) and Australian Jason Scrivener (69) were tied for fifth on 8 under.

