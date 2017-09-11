PGA Tour Champions Statistics

Through Sept. 10 Charles Schwab Cup Money List

1, Bernhard Langer, (16), $2,594,635. 2, Scott McCarron, (20), $2,267,585. 3, Kevin Sutherland, (18), $1,434,089. 4, Kenny Perry, (17), $1,370,270. 5, Miguel Angel Jiménez, (16), $1,337,278. 6, Fred Couples, (11), $1,223,637. 7, Brandt Jobe, (16), $1,211,185. 8, Colin Montgomerie, (15), $954,394. 9, Kirk Triplett, (17), $926,997. 10, Stephen Ames, (17), $905,452.

Scoring Average (Actual)

1, Bernhard Langer, 68.17. 2, Kevin Sutherland, 68.51. 3 (tie), Scott McCarron and Miguel Angel Jimenez, 68.84. 5, Brandt Jobe, 69.27. 6, Stephen Ames, 69.35. 7, Kenny Perry, 69.51. 8, Jerry Kelly, 69.56. 9, Colin Montgomerie, 69.59. 10, Lee Janzen, 69.70.

Driving Distance

1, John Daly, 299.9. 2, Tommy Armour III, 297.0. 3, Scott Parel, 296.5. 4, Kenny Perry, 296.3. 5, Brandt Jobe, 295.9. 6, Scott McCarron, 294.3. 7, Kevin Sutherland, 291.0. 8, Wes Short, Jr., 289.5. 9, Jesper Parnevik, 288.8. 10, Jay Don Blake, 288.1.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Rocco Mediate, 82.70%. 2, Fred Funk, 82.24%. 3, David Toms, 80.21%. 4, Olin Browne, 79.86%. 5, Jerry Kelly, 79.75%. 6, Rod Spittle, 79.50%. 7, Colin Montgomerie, 79.31%. 8, Paul Goydos, 78.85%. 9, Joe Durant, 78.84%. 10, Kirk Triplett, 77.56%.

Greens in Regulation Percentage

1, Bernhard Langer, 80.30%. 2, Tom Lehman, 79.29%. 3, Kevin Sutherland, 79.05%. 4, Brandt Jobe, 77.31%. 5, Kenny Perry, 77.19%. 6, Scott Dunlap, 76.74%. 7, Jerry Kelly, 76.67%. 8, Colin Montgomerie, 76.32%. 9, Joe Durant, 76.00%. 10, Jeff Sluman, 75.67%.

Total Driving

1, Kenny Perry, 28. 2, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 29. 3, David Toms, 31. 4, Tom Lehman, 35. 5, Bernhard Langer, 37. 6, Jerry Kelly, 38. 7 (tie), Jeff Maggert and Joe Durant, 40. 9, Rod Spittle, 44. 10, Scott Dunlap, 46.

Putting Average

1, Scott Verplank, 1.698. 2, Bernhard Langer, 1.700. 3, José María Olazábal, 1.707. 4, Scott McCarron, 1.711. 5, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 1.721. 6 (tie), Gene Sauers, Stephen Ames and Scott Parel, 1.727. 9, Kevin Sutherland, 1.732. 10, Fred Funk, 1.733.

Birdie Average

1, Bernhard Langer, 5.12. 2, Scott McCarron, 4.84. 3, Scott Parel, 4.58. 4, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 4.49. 5, Kevin Sutherland, 4.44. 6, David Toms, 4.33. 7 (tie), Stephen Ames and Brandt Jobe, 4.31. 9 (tie), Lee Janzen and Wes Short, Jr., 4.30.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, Scott McCarron, 64.6. 2, Gene Sauers, 78.9. 3, Bob Tway, 84.0. 4, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 88.2. 5 (tie), Stephen Ames and Kevin Sutherland, 90.0. 7 , John Daly, 97.7. 8, Tom Lehman, 99.0. 9 (tie), Tommy Armour III and Jesper Parnevik, 114.8.

Sand Save Percentage

1, Tom Pernice Jr., 65.31%. 2, Kirk Triplett, 64.00%. 3, Tom Kite, 61.22%. 4, Bernhard Langer, 60.87%. 5, Marco Dawson, 59.68%. 6, Mark Calcavecchia, 59.38%. 7, Mark Brooks, 58.14%. 8, Skip Kendall, 58.00%. 9, Stephen Ames, 57.69%. 2

Tied With John Daly, 57.14%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Bernhard Langer, 74. 2, Kevin Sutherland, 89. 3, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 94. 4 , Stephen Ames, 109. 5, Scott McCarron, 110. 6, Kenny Perry, 127. 7, Gene Sauers, 136. 8, Lee Janzen, 139. 9, David Toms, 149. 10, Kirk Triplett, 161.

