PGA Tour Champions Statistics

Through Sept. 3 Charles Schwab Cup Money List

1, Bernhard Langer, (16), $2,594,635. 2, Scott McCarron, (19), $2,067,585. 3, Kenny Perry, (17), $1,370,270. 4, Miguel Angel Jimenez, (16), $1,337,278. 5, Kevin Sutherland, (17), $1,324,089. 6, Fred Couples, (11), $1,223,637. 7, Brandt Jobe, (16), $1,211,185. 8, Kirk Triplett, (16), $906,747. 9, Stephen Ames, (16), $867,809. 10, Jerry Kelly, (14), $851,577.

Scoring Average (Actual)

1, Bernhard Langer, 68.17. 2, Kevin Sutherland, 68.52. 3, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 68.84. 4, Scott McCarron, 68.90. 5, Brandt Jobe, 69.27. 6, Stephen Ames, 69.35. 7, Kenny Perry, 69.51. 8, Jerry Kelly, 69.56. 9, Lee Janzen, 69.71. 10, Colin Montgomerie, 69.74.

Driving Distance

1, John Daly, 299.9. 2, Tommy Armour III, 297.0. 3, Scott Parel, 296.5. 4, Kenny Perry, 296.3. 5, Brandt Jobe, 295.9. 6, Scott McCarron, 294.3. 7, Kevin Sutherland, 291.0. 8, Wes Short, Jr., 289.5. 9, Jesper Parnevik, 288.8. 10, Jay Don Blake, 288.1.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Rocco Mediate, 82.70%. 2, Fred Funk, 82.24%. 3, David Toms, 80.21%. 4, Olin Browne, 79.86%. 5, Jerry Kelly, 79.75%. 6, Rod Spittle, 79.50%. 7, Colin Montgomerie, 79.31%. 8, Paul Goydos, 78.85%. 9, Joe Durant, 78.84%. 10, Kirk Triplett, 77.56%.

Greens in Regulation Percentage

1, Bernhard Langer, 80.30%. 2, Tom Lehman, 79.29%. 3, Kevin Sutherland, 79.05%. 4, Brandt Jobe, 77.31%. 5, Kenny Perry, 77.19%. 6, Scott Dunlap, 76.74%. 7, Jerry Kelly, 76.67%. 8, Colin Montgomerie, 76.32%. 9, Joe Durant, 76.00%. 10, Jeff Sluman, 75.67%.

Total Driving

1, Kenny Perry, 28. 2, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 29. 3, David Toms, 31. 4, Tom Lehman, 35. 5, Bernhard Langer, 37. 6, Jerry Kelly, 38. 7 (tie), Jeff Maggert and Joe Durant, 40. 9, Rod Spittle, 44. 10, Scott Dunlap, 46.

Putting Average

1, Scott Verplank, 1.698. 2, Bernhard Langer, 1.700. 3, Jose María Olazábal, 1.707. 4, Scott McCarron, 1.711. 5, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 1.721. 6 (tie), Gene Sauers, Stephen Ames and Scott Parel, 1.727. 9, Kevin Sutherland, 1.732. 10, Fred Funk, 1.733.

Birdie Average

1, Bernhard Langer, 5.12. 2, Scott McCarron, 4.78. 3, Scott Parel, 4.58. 4, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 4.49. 5, Kevin Sutherland, 4.42. 6, David Toms, 4.37. 7 (tie), Lee Janzen and Brandt Jobe, 4.31. 9, Wes Short, Jr., 4.30. 10, Stephen Ames, 4.29.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, Scott McCarron, 61.4. 2, Gene Sauers, 81.0. 3, Bob Tway, 84.0. 4 (tie), Stephen Ames and Kevin Sutherland, 85.1. 6, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 88.2. 7, John Daly, 90.0. 8, Tom Lehman, 105.4. 9, 3 tied with 108.0.

Sand Save Percentage

1, Tom Pernice Jr., 65.31%. 2, Kirk Triplett, 64.00%. 3, Tom Kite, 61.22%. 4, Bernhard Langer, 60.87%. 5, Marco Dawson, 59.68%. 6, Mark Calcavecchia, 59.38%. 7, Mark Brooks, 58.14%. 8, Skip Kendall, 58.00%. 9, Stephen Ames, 57.69%. 10, 3 tied with 57.14%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Bernhard Langer, 73. 2, Kevin Sutherland, 88. 3, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 97. 4, Stephen Ames, 111. 5, Scott McCarron, 112. 6, Kenny Perry, 127. 7, Lee Janzen, 136. 8, Gene Sauers, 139. 9, David Toms, 154. 10, Kirk Triplett, 162.

