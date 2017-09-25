PGA Tour Champions Money Leaders

Through Sept. 24 Trn Money 1. Bernhard Langer 18 $2,973,835 2. Scott McCarron 22 $2,425,445 3. Kevin Sutherland 19 $1,459,009 4. Kenny Perry 18 $1,448,270 5. Miguel Angel Jimenez 16 $1,337,278 6. Jerry Kelly 16 $1,297,577 7. Brandt Jobe 17 $1,244,185 8. Fred Couples 11 $1,223,637 9. Colin Montgomerie 17 $1,011,484 10. Stephen Ames 19 $942,007 11. Kirk Triplett 18 $928,077 12. Tom Lehman 16 $828,583 13. Joe Durant 21 $824,876 14. Gene Sauers 20 $804,194 15. Vijay Singh 8 $799,035 16. Billy Mayfair 20 $756,538 17. Lee Janzen 20 $752,729 18. Paul Goydos 21 $748,459 19. Scott Parel 19 $740,752 20. Billy Andrade 20 $657,915 21. Duffy Waldorf 22 $643,725 22. John Daly 14 $633,046 23. Fred Funk 21 $628,416 24. Tommy Armour III 20 $610,658 25. Glen Day 20 $594,918 26. Scott Dunlap 20 $589,539 27. Jeff Sluman 22 $572,240 28. Steve Stricker 6 $569,250 29. Scott Verplank 16 $564,176 30. Carlos Franco 21 $555,197 31. Corey Pavin 15 $554,941 32. Jerry Smith 21 $548,210 33. David Toms 18 $546,027 34. Paul Broadhurst 18 $525,817 35. Jay Haas 19 $524,828 36. David Frost 20 $520,819 37. Steve Flesch 13 $518,089 38. Olin Browne 22 $517,178 39. Marco Dawson 19 $511,617 40. Woody Austin 21 $496,418 41. Doug Garwood 20 $484,466 42. Wes Short, Jr. 21 $472,946 43. Jeff Maggert 20 $416,434 44. Jesper Parnevik 19 $401,026 45. Joey Sindelar 20 $387,518 46. Mike Goodes 20 $382,238 47. Tom Pernice Jr. 21 $378,633 48. Rod Spittle 17 $363,042 49. Michael Allen 20 $356,293 50. Tom Byrum 19 $337,625

