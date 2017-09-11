501.5
PGA Tour Champions Money Leaders

By The Associated Press September 11, 2017 12:50 pm 09/11/2017 12:50pm
Through Sept. 10
Trn Money
1. Bernhard Langer 16 $2,594,635
2. Scott McCarron 20 $2,267,585
3. Kevin Sutherland 18 $1,434,089
4. Kenny Perry 17 $1,370,270
5. Miguel Angel Jiménez 16 $1,337,278
6. Fred Couples 11 $1,223,637
7. Brandt Jobe 16 $1,211,185
8. Colin Montgomerie 15 $954,394
9. Kirk Triplett 17 $926,997
10. Stephen Ames 17 $905,452
11. Jerry Kelly 14 $851,577
12. Tom Lehman 14 $814,943
13. Gene Sauers 19 $795,794
14. Vijay Singh 7 $792,235
15. Joe Durant 20 $746,876
16. Paul Goydos 20 $715,459
17. Billy Mayfair 19 $712,138
18. Billy Andrade 19 $657,075
19. John Daly 13 $631,516
20. Scott Parel 17 $629,852
21. Fred Funk 19 $625,446
22. Duffy Waldorf 20 $622,065
23. Lee Janzen 18 $583,495
24. Glen Day 18 $582,658
25. Steve Stricker 6 $569,250
26. Jeff Sluman 20 $548,195
27. Scott Dunlap 18 $543,849
28. Scott Verplank 14 $541,751
29. Carlos Franco 19 $528,451
30. Corey Pavin 14 $523,441
31. David Toms 17 $514,527
32. Paul Broadhurst 16 $502,462
33. Jay Haas 17 $496,773
34. Jerry Smith 19 $491,674
35. David Frost 19 $476,419
36. Marco Dawson 17 $470,281
37. Doug Garwood 18 $459,231
38. Steve Flesch 11 $454,789
39. Wes Short, Jr. 19 $453,830
40. Tommy Armour III 18 $447,458
41. Woody Austin 19 $443,468
42. Jeff Maggert 19 $414,554
43. Olin Browne 20 $386,342
44. Mike Goodes 18 $373,668
45. Joey Sindelar 18 $373,175
46. Tom Pernice Jr. 19 $336,992
47. Michael Allen 18 $330,238
48. Tom Byrum 17 $315,956
49. Jesper Parnevik 17 $309,166
50. Rod Spittle 15 $306,862

