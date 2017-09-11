PGA Tour Champions Money Leaders

|Through Sept. 10
|
|Trn
|Money
|1. Bernhard Langer
|16
|$2,594,635
|2. Scott McCarron
|20
|$2,267,585
|3. Kevin Sutherland
|18
|$1,434,089
|4. Kenny Perry
|17
|$1,370,270
|5. Miguel Angel Jiménez
|16
|$1,337,278
|6. Fred Couples
|11
|$1,223,637
|7. Brandt Jobe
|16
|$1,211,185
|8. Colin Montgomerie
|15
|$954,394
|9. Kirk Triplett
|17
|$926,997
|10. Stephen Ames
|17
|$905,452
|11. Jerry Kelly
|14
|$851,577
|12. Tom Lehman
|14
|$814,943
|13. Gene Sauers
|19
|$795,794
|14. Vijay Singh
|7
|$792,235
|15. Joe Durant
|20
|$746,876
|16. Paul Goydos
|20
|$715,459
|17. Billy Mayfair
|19
|$712,138
|18. Billy Andrade
|19
|$657,075
|19. John Daly
|13
|$631,516
|20. Scott Parel
|17
|$629,852
|21. Fred Funk
|19
|$625,446
|22. Duffy Waldorf
|20
|$622,065
|23. Lee Janzen
|18
|$583,495
|24. Glen Day
|18
|$582,658
|25. Steve Stricker
|6
|$569,250
|26. Jeff Sluman
|20
|$548,195
|27. Scott Dunlap
|18
|$543,849
|28. Scott Verplank
|14
|$541,751
|29. Carlos Franco
|19
|$528,451
|30. Corey Pavin
|14
|$523,441
|31. David Toms
|17
|$514,527
|32. Paul Broadhurst
|16
|$502,462
|33. Jay Haas
|17
|$496,773
|34. Jerry Smith
|19
|$491,674
|35. David Frost
|19
|$476,419
|36. Marco Dawson
|17
|$470,281
|37. Doug Garwood
|18
|$459,231
|38. Steve Flesch
|11
|$454,789
|39. Wes Short, Jr.
|19
|$453,830
|40. Tommy Armour III
|18
|$447,458
|41. Woody Austin
|19
|$443,468
|42. Jeff Maggert
|19
|$414,554
|43. Olin Browne
|20
|$386,342
|44. Mike Goodes
|18
|$373,668
|45. Joey Sindelar
|18
|$373,175
|46. Tom Pernice Jr.
|19
|$336,992
|47. Michael Allen
|18
|$330,238
|48. Tom Byrum
|17
|$315,956
|49. Jesper Parnevik
|17
|$309,166
|50. Rod Spittle
|15
|$306,862
