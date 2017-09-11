PGA Tour Champions Money Leaders

Through Sept. 10 Trn Money 1. Bernhard Langer 16 $2,594,635 2. Scott McCarron 20 $2,267,585 3. Kevin Sutherland 18 $1,434,089 4. Kenny Perry 17 $1,370,270 5. Miguel Angel Jiménez 16 $1,337,278 6. Fred Couples 11 $1,223,637 7. Brandt Jobe 16 $1,211,185 8. Colin Montgomerie 15 $954,394 9. Kirk Triplett 17 $926,997 10. Stephen Ames 17 $905,452 11. Jerry Kelly 14 $851,577 12. Tom Lehman 14 $814,943 13. Gene Sauers 19 $795,794 14. Vijay Singh 7 $792,235 15. Joe Durant 20 $746,876 16. Paul Goydos 20 $715,459 17. Billy Mayfair 19 $712,138 18. Billy Andrade 19 $657,075 19. John Daly 13 $631,516 20. Scott Parel 17 $629,852 21. Fred Funk 19 $625,446 22. Duffy Waldorf 20 $622,065 23. Lee Janzen 18 $583,495 24. Glen Day 18 $582,658 25. Steve Stricker 6 $569,250 26. Jeff Sluman 20 $548,195 27. Scott Dunlap 18 $543,849 28. Scott Verplank 14 $541,751 29. Carlos Franco 19 $528,451 30. Corey Pavin 14 $523,441 31. David Toms 17 $514,527 32. Paul Broadhurst 16 $502,462 33. Jay Haas 17 $496,773 34. Jerry Smith 19 $491,674 35. David Frost 19 $476,419 36. Marco Dawson 17 $470,281 37. Doug Garwood 18 $459,231 38. Steve Flesch 11 $454,789 39. Wes Short, Jr. 19 $453,830 40. Tommy Armour III 18 $447,458 41. Woody Austin 19 $443,468 42. Jeff Maggert 19 $414,554 43. Olin Browne 20 $386,342 44. Mike Goodes 18 $373,668 45. Joey Sindelar 18 $373,175 46. Tom Pernice Jr. 19 $336,992 47. Michael Allen 18 $330,238 48. Tom Byrum 17 $315,956 49. Jesper Parnevik 17 $309,166 50. Rod Spittle 15 $306,862

