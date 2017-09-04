PGA Tour Champions Money Leaders

|Through Sept. 3
|
|Trn
|Money
|1. Bernhard Langer
|16
|$2,594,635
|2. Scott McCarron
|19
|$2,067,585
|3. Kenny Perry
|17
|$1,370,270
|4. Miguel Angel Jimenez
|16
|$1,337,278
|5. Kevin Sutherland
|17
|$1,324,089
|6. Fred Couples
|11
|$1,223,637
|7. Brandt Jobe
|16
|$1,211,185
|8. Kirk Triplett
|16
|$906,747
|9. Stephen Ames
|16
|$867,809
|10. Jerry Kelly
|14
|$851,577
|11. Tom Lehman
|13
|$799,893
|12. Vijay Singh
|7
|$792,235
|13. Gene Sauers
|18
|$737,836
|14. Joe Durant
|19
|$731,826
|15. Paul Goydos
|19
|$691,021
|16. Billy Andrade
|18
|$636,825
|17. John Daly
|12
|$619,266
|18. Duffy Waldorf
|19
|$612,565
|19. Fred Funk
|18
|$587,804
|20. Scott Parel
|16
|$571,894
|21. Steve Stricker
|6
|$569,250
|22. Lee Janzen
|17
|$555,245
|23. Colin Montgomerie
|14
|$554,394
|24. Scott Verplank
|14
|$541,751
|25. Scott Dunlap
|17
|$534,349
|26. Billy Mayfair
|18
|$512,138
|27. Jeff Sluman
|19
|$510,552
|28. Paul Broadhurst
|16
|$502,462
|29. David Toms
|16
|$496,902
|30. Carlos Franco
|18
|$490,808
|31. Jerry Smith
|18
|$479,424
|32. Marco Dawson
|17
|$470,281
|33. David Frost
|18
|$469,419
|34. Corey Pavin
|13
|$465,483
|35. Jay Haas
|16
|$459,130
|36. Woody Austin
|19
|$443,468
|37. Tommy Armour III
|17
|$437,958
|38. Glen Day
|17
|$432,658
|39. Doug Garwood
|17
|$430,981
|40. Wes Short, Jr.
|18
|$429,392
|41. Steve Flesch
|10
|$417,146
|42. Olin Browne
|19
|$380,759
|43. Jeff Maggert
|18
|$376,911
|44. Joey Sindelar
|17
|$352,925
|45. Tom Pernice Jr.
|18
|$324,742
|46. Mike Goodes
|17
|$288,668
|47. Rod Spittle
|14
|$282,425
|48. Jay Don Blake
|14
|$281,309
|49. Michael Allen
|17
|$272,279
|50. Mark Brooks
|16
|$266,479
