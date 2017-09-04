501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Golf » PGA Tour Champions Money Leaders

PGA Tour Champions Money Leaders

By The Associated Press September 4, 2017 10:49 am 09/04/2017 10:49am
Share
Through Sept. 3
Trn Money
1. Bernhard Langer 16 $2,594,635
2. Scott McCarron 19 $2,067,585
3. Kenny Perry 17 $1,370,270
4. Miguel Angel Jimenez 16 $1,337,278
5. Kevin Sutherland 17 $1,324,089
6. Fred Couples 11 $1,223,637
7. Brandt Jobe 16 $1,211,185
8. Kirk Triplett 16 $906,747
9. Stephen Ames 16 $867,809
10. Jerry Kelly 14 $851,577
11. Tom Lehman 13 $799,893
12. Vijay Singh 7 $792,235
13. Gene Sauers 18 $737,836
14. Joe Durant 19 $731,826
15. Paul Goydos 19 $691,021
16. Billy Andrade 18 $636,825
17. John Daly 12 $619,266
18. Duffy Waldorf 19 $612,565
19. Fred Funk 18 $587,804
20. Scott Parel 16 $571,894
21. Steve Stricker 6 $569,250
22. Lee Janzen 17 $555,245
23. Colin Montgomerie 14 $554,394
24. Scott Verplank 14 $541,751
25. Scott Dunlap 17 $534,349
26. Billy Mayfair 18 $512,138
27. Jeff Sluman 19 $510,552
28. Paul Broadhurst 16 $502,462
29. David Toms 16 $496,902
30. Carlos Franco 18 $490,808
31. Jerry Smith 18 $479,424
32. Marco Dawson 17 $470,281
33. David Frost 18 $469,419
34. Corey Pavin 13 $465,483
35. Jay Haas 16 $459,130
36. Woody Austin 19 $443,468
37. Tommy Armour III 17 $437,958
38. Glen Day 17 $432,658
39. Doug Garwood 17 $430,981
40. Wes Short, Jr. 18 $429,392
41. Steve Flesch 10 $417,146
42. Olin Browne 19 $380,759
43. Jeff Maggert 18 $376,911
44. Joey Sindelar 17 $352,925
45. Tom Pernice Jr. 18 $324,742
46. Mike Goodes 17 $288,668
47. Rod Spittle 14 $282,425
48. Jay Don Blake 14 $281,309
49. Michael Allen 17 $272,279
50. Mark Brooks 16 $266,479

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Golf Latest News Other Sports Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

The 11 most obese states in America

Obesity remains a public health epidemic in this country. See which states have the highest adult obesity rates.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?