PGA Tour Champions Money Leaders

Through Sept. 3 Trn Money 1. Bernhard Langer 16 $2,594,635 2. Scott McCarron 19 $2,067,585 3. Kenny Perry 17 $1,370,270 4. Miguel Angel Jimenez 16 $1,337,278 5. Kevin Sutherland 17 $1,324,089 6. Fred Couples 11 $1,223,637 7. Brandt Jobe 16 $1,211,185 8. Kirk Triplett 16 $906,747 9. Stephen Ames 16 $867,809 10. Jerry Kelly 14 $851,577 11. Tom Lehman 13 $799,893 12. Vijay Singh 7 $792,235 13. Gene Sauers 18 $737,836 14. Joe Durant 19 $731,826 15. Paul Goydos 19 $691,021 16. Billy Andrade 18 $636,825 17. John Daly 12 $619,266 18. Duffy Waldorf 19 $612,565 19. Fred Funk 18 $587,804 20. Scott Parel 16 $571,894 21. Steve Stricker 6 $569,250 22. Lee Janzen 17 $555,245 23. Colin Montgomerie 14 $554,394 24. Scott Verplank 14 $541,751 25. Scott Dunlap 17 $534,349 26. Billy Mayfair 18 $512,138 27. Jeff Sluman 19 $510,552 28. Paul Broadhurst 16 $502,462 29. David Toms 16 $496,902 30. Carlos Franco 18 $490,808 31. Jerry Smith 18 $479,424 32. Marco Dawson 17 $470,281 33. David Frost 18 $469,419 34. Corey Pavin 13 $465,483 35. Jay Haas 16 $459,130 36. Woody Austin 19 $443,468 37. Tommy Armour III 17 $437,958 38. Glen Day 17 $432,658 39. Doug Garwood 17 $430,981 40. Wes Short, Jr. 18 $429,392 41. Steve Flesch 10 $417,146 42. Olin Browne 19 $380,759 43. Jeff Maggert 18 $376,911 44. Joey Sindelar 17 $352,925 45. Tom Pernice Jr. 18 $324,742 46. Mike Goodes 17 $288,668 47. Rod Spittle 14 $282,425 48. Jay Don Blake 14 $281,309 49. Michael Allen 17 $272,279 50. Mark Brooks 16 $266,479

