Lydia Ko regains form, ties Lexi Thompson for Indy lead

By The Associated Press September 8, 2017 7:37 pm 09/08/2017 07:37pm
Lydia Ko, of New Zealand, smiles as she walks off the ninth tee during the second round of the Indy Women in Tech Championship golf tournament, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Lydia Ko shot an 8-under 64 on Friday to join Lexi Thompson atop the Women in Tech Championship leaderboard with one round left at Brickyard Crossing.

Winless in more than a year, the 20-year-old Ko had five straight birdies in the middle of her final nine before bogeying the par-4 eighth. Thompson followed her first-round 63 with a 66, scrambling for par on the final two holes to match Ko at 15-under 129.

Candie Kung was a stroke back after a 64.

Sandra Gal was tied with Kung at 14 under, then bogeyed the par-3 15th and hit two drives into the water on the par-4 16th en route to a 10. She finished with a 73 to drop eight strokes behind the leaders.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

