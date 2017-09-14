501.5
Leishman opens with a 62 to lead BMW Championship

By The Associated Press September 14, 2017 6:58 pm 09/14/2017 06:58pm
Marc Leishman watches his second shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Conway Farms Golf Club, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in Lake Forest, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Marc Leishman left his clubs in the garage during his week break from the FedEx Cup playoffs and it didn’t make a difference. He had 10 birdies in his opening round of 9-under 62 and built a two-shot lead over Jason Day and Charley Hoffman on Thursday in the BMW Championship.

Leishman finished third two weeks ago at the TPC Boston and moved to No. 7 in the FedEx Cup. His goal is to get into the top five going into the final event at the Tour Championship.

Day is playing for the first time since using a high school friend as his caddie. After a rugged start, he was 7 under over his final 11 holes for a 64.

Jordan Spieth had a bogey-free 65, while Phil Mickelson shot 66.

