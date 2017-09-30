201.5
Belen Mozo leads NZ Women’s Open by 1 shot after 3rd round

By The Associated Press September 30, 2017 1:16 am 09/30/2017 01:16am
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2017, file photo, Brooke Henderson of Canada watches her tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the Indy Women in Tech Championship golf tournament, in Indianapolis. Henderson and Jodi Ewart Shadoff of England shot 7-under 65 on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, to share the lead in the New Zealand Women's Open. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Spain’s Belen Mozo will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the LPGA Tour’s New Zealand Women’s Open after a 1-under 71 Saturday helped her hold off challenges from Brooke Henderson of Canada and American Brittany Lincicome.

Mozo, who led by five strokes after the second round, had a three-round total of 15-under 201 on the newly-established Windross Farm course.

Henderson had a 67 to move into second place. The biggest mover on the day was Lincicome, who had a 66 to be tied for third, four strokes behind. Also four back was China’s Jing Yan, who shot 69.

Local favorite Lydia Ko shot 70 and was seven strokes behind Mozo.

