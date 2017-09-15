501.5
Bae misses cut in return to golf after 2-year army duty

By The Associated Press September 15, 2017 12:41 am 09/15/2017 12:41am
FILE- In this Oct. 10, 2015 file photo, international team player Sangmoon Bae of South Korea lines up his putt on the 13th hole during his foursome match at the Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, in Incheon, South Korea. Former PGA Tour winner Sangmoon Bae has put his rifle away and replaced it with his golf clubs to play in his professional tournament in more than two years. Bae, whose last pro tournament was at the 2015 Presidents Cup in his native South Korea, will begin play Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in the Donghae Open. He was discharged from compulsory military service in August. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

INCHEON, South Korea (AP) — Former U.S. PGA Tour winner Sangmoon Bae has missed the cut in his return to tournament golf after almost two years of compulsory duty in the South Korean army.

After a 3-over 74 Thursday in his opening round of the Asian Tour’s Donghae Open, Bae had three bogeys on his first five holes in the second round Friday at Bear’s Best Cheongna Golf Club and finished with a 75.

That gave Bae a 36-hole total of 7-over 149. The projected cut was 2-over.

Bae, whose last pro tournament was at the 2015 Presidents Cup in South Korea, was discharged from military service last month.

He won the U.S. PGA Tour’s Byron Nelson Championship in 2013 and the Frys.com Open in 2014.

