501.5
Australia’s Hend leads by 2 at fog-affected European Masters

By The Associated Press September 9, 2017 2:10 pm 09/09/2017 02:10pm
The third round is suspended due to fog, during the Omega European Masters Golf Tournament in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (Alexandra Wey/Keystone via AP)

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Scott Hend of Australia extended his lead to two strokes when play was suspended during the weather-affected European Masters third round on Saturday.

Hend birdied the par-3 13th hole minutes before fading light forced the players off a second time. Earlier, fog shrouding the Swiss Alps course caused a two-hour, 24-minute stoppage.

Leading overnight by one shot, Hend was 2 over par for his 13 holes. Still, his 11 under total was two ahead of Matt Fitzpatrick of England, Fabrizio Zanotti of Paraguay, and Darren Fichardt of South Africa.

The four leading players were due back on course at 8 a.m. on Sunday to finish the third round.

The clubhouse leaders at 8 under were Marcus Fraser of Australia, Lucas Bjerregaard of Denmark and Dean Burmester of South Africa.

