501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Golf » All-Canadian final set for…

All-Canadian final set for US Senior Women’s Amateur

By The Associated Press September 13, 2017 9:41 pm 09/13/2017 09:41pm
Share

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Judith Kyrinis and Terrill Samuel set up the first all-Canadian final is USGA history Wednesday in the U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur Championship.

The 53-year-old Kyrinis is a registered nurse and mother of three in suburban Toronto. The 56-year-old Samuel, a teacher in the Toronto area, won the Canadian Senior Women’s Amateur in 2012 and 2015.

They each beat former LPGA Tour players in the afternoon semifinals at Waverley Country Club. Kyrinis edged Tara Fleming of Jersey City, New Jersey, 2 and 1, and Samuel outlasted Patricia Schremmer of Honolulu in 19 holes.

In the morning quarterfinals, Kyrinis beat Lisa McGill of Philadelphia 2 and 1, and Samuel topped Patricia Cornett of Mill Valley, California, 5 and 3.

The winner will join Gayle Borthwick (1996 and 1998) and Marlene Stewart Streit (2003) as the only Canadian champions in the event for players 50 and over.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Canada News Golf Latest News National News Other Sports Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

13 best universities in the DC area

U.S. News and World Report ranked more than 200 universities around the country based on academic performance as well as faculty and financial resources. Find out which area universities were nationally ranked.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?