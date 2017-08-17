501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Golf » Wall starts title defense…

Wall starts title defense with win at Paul Lawrie Match Play

By The Associated Press August 17, 2017 12:04 pm 08/17/2017 12:04pm
Share

BAD GRIESBACH, Germany (AP) — Anthony Wall holed a long birdie putt on No. 18 to begin the defense of his Paul Lawrie Match Play title with a 1-up victory over Sam Walker in the first round on Thursday.

The Englishman won the European Tour event, his first title in more than 16 years, when it was held in Scotland in 2016. It is being staged in Germany this year and all four German participants — Florian Fritsch, Maximilian Kiefer, Alexander Knappe and Marcel Siem — advanced.

Edoardo Molinari also progressed after beating Ryder Cup vice captain Robert Karlsson on the 24th hole, making it the longest match in the three-year history of the tournament.

Lawrie was 1 down with three to play but recovered to beat Peter Hanson on the 20th hole as the former British Open champion started another bid to win the tournament he is hosting.

Mikko Ilonen beat Matthieu Pavon 8 and 7 in the most convincing win of the first round, while Adrian Otaegui was 9 under in his 16 holes in beating Gary Stal 4 and 2.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Golf Latest News Other Sports Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

'Her name is ringing out now'

Hundreds of mourners packed into a downtown Charlottesville theater to remember Heather Heyer, killed during last weekend's protests. See photos of the memorial.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?