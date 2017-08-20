501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Golf » US beats Europe in…

US beats Europe in Solheim Cup 16 1/2-11 1/2 in Iowa

By The Associated Press August 20, 2017 4:36 pm 08/20/2017 04:36pm
Share
United States' Lexi Thompson celebrates after winning the 15th hole against Europe's Anna Nordqvist, of Sweden, during their singles match in the Solheim Cup golf tournament, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in West Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lexi Thompson got things going with a big rally and Cristie Kerr and Paula Creamer won key matches Sunday to help the U.S. beat Europe 16 1/2-11 1/2 on Sunday in the Solheim Cup.

Gerina Piller sealed it with a birdie putt that put her 3 up over Florentyna Parker with three to play in a 4-and-2 victory. The Americans are 10-5 in the biennial tournament, also winning in Germany in 2015.

Kerr beat Mel Reid 2 and 1 for her record-extending 21st point in the competition, and Creamer edged Georgia Hall 1 up to raise her total to 19 ½ — second on the career list.

Thompson halved Anna Nordqvist after trailing by four holes, and Angel Yin halved with Karine Icher as the teams split the 12 singles matches.

Lizette Salas and Danielle Kang also for the U.S. Salas edged Jodi Ewart Shadoff 1 up, and Kang beat Emily Pedersen.

For Europe, Catriona Matthew beat Stacy Lewis 1 up, Caroline Masson topped Michelle Wie 4 and 2, Charley Hull edged Brittany Lang 1 up, Carlota Ciganda beat Brittany Lincicome 4 and 3, and Madelene Sagstrom defeated Austin Ernst 3 and 2

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Europe News Golf Latest News National News Other Sports Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

'Her name is ringing out now'

Hundreds of mourners packed into a downtown Charlottesville theater to remember Heather Heyer, killed during last weekend's protests. See photos of the memorial.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?