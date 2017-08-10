The Latest: Els off to a rough start in his 100th major

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on the 99th PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

South Africa’s Ernie Els was hoping to make a splash in his 100th major championship, but the “Big Easy” is off to a rocky start at the PGA Championship.

The 47-year-old Els shot 4 over on the front nine and was tied for 70th — or in second-to-last place — among the early golfers on the course as he made the turn.

Els started on the back nine and played the first seven holes in 5 over, including a double bogey on the difficult par-4 16th hole. He made birdie on the par-3 17th hole.

Paul Casey and Gary Woodland are the early leaders at 3 under. Jordan Speith was 1 under through six holes.

___

7:45 a.m.

Jordan Spieth begins his pursuit of the final leg of the career Grand Slam under a surprisingly blue sky at the PGA Championship.

Scattered storms are in the forecast all week at Quail Hollow Club, which is likely to make the 7,600-yard course feel even longer. Spieth, needing only the PGA Championship to have all four majors, at least begins his round on the par-5 10th hole.

One of the most significant changes was combining the opening two holes into one at 524 yards and a sharp dogleg. But with soft conditions and no wind Thursday morning, the 524-yard hole wasn’t a problem for the first group.

Grayson Murray, who grew up in North Carolina, Peter Uihlein and club pro Rich Berberian Jr. all hit the green and made par.

