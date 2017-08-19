501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Golf » Stenson takes 1-stroke lead…

Stenson takes 1-stroke lead after 3rd round at Wyndham

By The Associated Press August 19, 2017 6:18 pm 08/19/2017 06:18pm
Share
Ollie Schniederjans lines up a putt on the first hole during the third round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Henrik Stenson shot a 4-under 66 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead in the Wyndham Championship.

The 2013 FedEx Cup champion and 2016 British Open winner was at 16-under 194 at Sedgefield with a round left in the PGA Tour’s last regular-season event of the season.

Webb Simpson, Kevin Na and Ollie Schniederjans were tied for second. Na shot a 65, Schniederjans had a 66 and Simpson — a North Carolina native who won at Sedgefield in 2011 — had a 68.

Johnson Wagner was 14 under after a 65.

___

More AP golf: apnews.com/tag/apf-Golf

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Golf Latest News National News Other Sports Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

'Her name is ringing out now'

Hundreds of mourners packed into a downtown Charlottesville theater to remember Heather Heyer, killed during last weekend's protests. See photos of the memorial.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?