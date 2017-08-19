Stenson takes 1-stroke lead after 3rd round at Wyndham

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Henrik Stenson shot a 4-under 66 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead in the Wyndham Championship.

The 2013 FedEx Cup champion and 2016 British Open winner was at 16-under 194 at Sedgefield with a round left in the PGA Tour’s last regular-season event of the season.

Webb Simpson, Kevin Na and Ollie Schniederjans were tied for second. Na shot a 65, Schniederjans had a 66 and Simpson — a North Carolina native who won at Sedgefield in 2011 — had a 68.

Johnson Wagner was 14 under after a 65.

___

More AP golf: apnews.com/tag/apf-Golf

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.