Solheim Cup Rosters

|At Des Moines Country Club
|Des Moines, Iowa
|Aug. 18-20
|Europe
Captain: Annika Sorenstam
Carlotta Ciganda, Spain
Georgia Hall, England
Charley Hull, England
Karine Icher, France
c-Caroline Masson, Germany
r-Catriona Matthew
c-Anna Nordqvist, Sweden
Florentyna Parker, England
c-Emily Kristine Pedersen, Denmark.
i-Suzann Pettersen, Norway
Melissa Reid, England
c-Madelene Sagstrom, Sweden
Jodi Ewart Shadoff, England
Captain: Juli Inkster
r-Paula Creamer
c-Austin Ernst
Danielle Kang
Cristie Kerr
i-Jessica Korda
Brittany Lang
Stacy Lewis
Brittany Lincicome
Gerina Piller
Lizette Salas
Lexi Thompson
Michelle Wie
c-Angel Yin
___
c-captain’s pick
i-injured
r-injury replacement
