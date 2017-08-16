Solheim Cup Rosters

At Des Moines Country Club Des Moines, Iowa Aug. 18-20 Europe

Captain: Annika Sorenstam

Carlotta Ciganda, Spain

Georgia Hall, England

Charley Hull, England

Karine Icher, France

c-Caroline Masson, Germany

r-Catriona Matthew

c-Anna Nordqvist, Sweden

Florentyna Parker, England

c-Emily Kristine Pedersen, Denmark.

i-Suzann Pettersen, Norway

Melissa Reid, England

c-Madelene Sagstrom, Sweden

Jodi Ewart Shadoff, England

United States

Captain: Juli Inkster

r-Paula Creamer

c-Austin Ernst

Danielle Kang

Cristie Kerr

i-Jessica Korda

Brittany Lang

Stacy Lewis

Brittany Lincicome

Gerina Piller

Lizette Salas

Lexi Thompson

Michelle Wie

c-Angel Yin

___

c-captain’s pick

i-injured

r-injury replacement

