501.5
Solheim Cup Rosters

By The Associated Press August 16, 2017 12:07 pm 08/16/2017 12:07pm
At Des Moines Country Club
Des Moines, Iowa
Aug. 18-20
Europe

Captain: Annika Sorenstam

Carlotta Ciganda, Spain

Georgia Hall, England

Charley Hull, England

Karine Icher, France

c-Caroline Masson, Germany

r-Catriona Matthew

c-Anna Nordqvist, Sweden

Florentyna Parker, England

c-Emily Kristine Pedersen, Denmark.

i-Suzann Pettersen, Norway

Melissa Reid, England

c-Madelene Sagstrom, Sweden

Jodi Ewart Shadoff, England

United States

Captain: Juli Inkster

r-Paula Creamer

c-Austin Ernst

Danielle Kang

Cristie Kerr

i-Jessica Korda

Brittany Lang

Stacy Lewis

Brittany Lincicome

Gerina Piller

Lizette Salas

Lexi Thompson

Michelle Wie

c-Angel Yin

___

c-captain’s pick

i-injured

r-injury replacement

