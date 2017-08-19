501.5
Solheim Cup Results

August 19, 2017
At Des Moines Golf & Country Club
West Des Moines, Iowa
Yardage: 6,894; Par: 73
UNITED STATES 10 1/2, EUROPE 5 1/2
Saturday
United States 2, Europe 2
Foursomes (Morning)

Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson, United States, def. Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Caroline Masson, Europe, 5 and 3

Paula Creamer and Austin Ernst, United States, def. Mel Reid and Emily Pedersen, Europe, 5 and 3

Anna Nordqvist and Georgia Hall, Europe, def. Stacy Lewis and Gerina Piller, United States, 2 and 1

Catriona Matthew and Karine Icher, Europe, def. Michelle Wie and Danielle Kang, United States, 2 and 1

United States 3, Europe 1
Fourball (Afternoon)

Brittany Lang and Brittany Lincicome, United States, def. Mel Reid and Carlota Ciganda, Europe, 2 up

Anna Nordqvist and Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Europe, def. Lizette Salas and Angel Yin, United States, 4 and 2

Paula Creamer and Austin Ernst, United States, def. Karine Icher and Madelene Sagstrom, Europe, 2 and 1

Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson, United States, def. Catriona Matthew and Georgia Hall, Europe, 4 and 2

Friday
Foursomes (Morning)
Europe 2 1/2, United States 1 1/2

Mel Reid and Charley Hull, Europe, vs. Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson, United States, halved.

Danielle Kang and Lizette Salas, United States, def. Carlota Ciganda and Caroline Masson, Europe, 1 up

Anna Nordqvist and Georgia Hall, Europe, def. Paula Creamer and Austin Ernst, United States, 3 and 1

Karine Icher and Catriona Matthew, Europe, def. Stacy Lewis and Gerina Piller, United States, 1 up

Fourball (Afternoon)
United States 4, Europe 0

Michelle Wie and Danielle Kang, United States, def. Madelene Sagstrom and Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Europe, 3 and 1

Angel Yin and Lizette Salas, United States, def. Carlota Ciganda and Emily Pedersen, Europe, 6 and 5

Brittany Lincicome and Brittany Lang, United States, def. Florentyna Parker and Caroline Masson, Europe, 3 and 2

Stacy Lewis and Gerina Piller, United States, def. Charley Hull and Georgia Hall, Europe, 2 and 1

Sunday Singles Pairings
All times EDT

10:31 a.m. – Anna Nordqvist, Europe vs. Lexi Thompson, United States

10:42 a.m. – Georgia Hall, Europe vs. Paula Creamer, United States

10:53 a.m. – Mel Reid, Europe vs. Cristie Kerr, United States

11:04 a.m. – Catriona Matthew, Europe vs. Stacy Lewis, United States

11:15 a.m. – Karine Icher, Europe vs. Angel Yin, United States

11:26 a.m. – Caroline Masson, Europe vs. Michelle Wie, United States

11:37 a.m. – Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Europe vs. Lizette Salas, United States

11:48 a.m. – Charley Hull, Europe vs. Brittany Lang, United States

11:59 a.m. – Carlota Ciganda, Europe vs. Brittany Lincicome, United States

12:10 p.m. – Florentyna Parker, Europe vs. Gerina Piller, United States

12:21 p.m. – Madelene Sagstrom, Europe vs. Austin Ernst, United States

12:32 p.m. – Emily Pedersen, Europe vs. Danielle Kang, United States

