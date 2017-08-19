Solheim Cup Results

|At Des Moines Golf & Country Club
|West Des Moines, Iowa
|Yardage: 6,894; Par: 73
|UNITED STATES 10 1/2, EUROPE 5 1/2
|Saturday
|United States 2, Europe 2
|Foursomes (Morning)
Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson, United States, def. Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Caroline Masson, Europe, 5 and 3
Paula Creamer and Austin Ernst, United States, def. Mel Reid and Emily Pedersen, Europe, 5 and 3
Anna Nordqvist and Georgia Hall, Europe, def. Stacy Lewis and Gerina Piller, United States, 2 and 1
Catriona Matthew and Karine Icher, Europe, def. Michelle Wie and Danielle Kang, United States, 2 and 1
|United States 3, Europe 1
|Fourball (Afternoon)
Brittany Lang and Brittany Lincicome, United States, def. Mel Reid and Carlota Ciganda, Europe, 2 up
Anna Nordqvist and Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Europe, def. Lizette Salas and Angel Yin, United States, 4 and 2
Paula Creamer and Austin Ernst, United States, def. Karine Icher and Madelene Sagstrom, Europe, 2 and 1
Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson, United States, def. Catriona Matthew and Georgia Hall, Europe, 4 and 2
___
|Friday
|Foursomes (Morning)
|Europe 2 1/2, United States 1 1/2
Mel Reid and Charley Hull, Europe, vs. Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson, United States, halved.
Danielle Kang and Lizette Salas, United States, def. Carlota Ciganda and Caroline Masson, Europe, 1 up
Anna Nordqvist and Georgia Hall, Europe, def. Paula Creamer and Austin Ernst, United States, 3 and 1
Karine Icher and Catriona Matthew, Europe, def. Stacy Lewis and Gerina Piller, United States, 1 up
|Fourball (Afternoon)
|United States 4, Europe 0
Michelle Wie and Danielle Kang, United States, def. Madelene Sagstrom and Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Europe, 3 and 1
Angel Yin and Lizette Salas, United States, def. Carlota Ciganda and Emily Pedersen, Europe, 6 and 5
Brittany Lincicome and Brittany Lang, United States, def. Florentyna Parker and Caroline Masson, Europe, 3 and 2
Stacy Lewis and Gerina Piller, United States, def. Charley Hull and Georgia Hall, Europe, 2 and 1
___
|Sunday Singles Pairings
|All times EDT
10:31 a.m. – Anna Nordqvist, Europe vs. Lexi Thompson, United States
10:42 a.m. – Georgia Hall, Europe vs. Paula Creamer, United States
10:53 a.m. – Mel Reid, Europe vs. Cristie Kerr, United States
11:04 a.m. – Catriona Matthew, Europe vs. Stacy Lewis, United States
11:15 a.m. – Karine Icher, Europe vs. Angel Yin, United States
11:26 a.m. – Caroline Masson, Europe vs. Michelle Wie, United States
11:37 a.m. – Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Europe vs. Lizette Salas, United States
11:48 a.m. – Charley Hull, Europe vs. Brittany Lang, United States
11:59 a.m. – Carlota Ciganda, Europe vs. Brittany Lincicome, United States
12:10 p.m. – Florentyna Parker, Europe vs. Gerina Piller, United States
12:21 p.m. – Madelene Sagstrom, Europe vs. Austin Ernst, United States
12:32 p.m. – Emily Pedersen, Europe vs. Danielle Kang, United States
