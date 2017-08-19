501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Golf » Solheim Cup Results

Solheim Cup Results

By The Associated Press August 19, 2017 1:10 pm 08/19/2017 01:10pm
Share
At Des Moines Golf & Country Club
West Des Moines, Iowa
Yardage: 6,894; Par: 73
UNITED STATES 7 1/2, EUROPE 4 1/2
Saturday
United States 2, Europe 2
Foursomes (Morning)

Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson, United States, def. Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Caroline Masson, Europe, 5 and 3

Paula Creamer and Austin Ernst, United States, def. Mel Reid and Emily Pedersen, Europe, 5 and 3

Anna Nordqvist and Georgia Hall, Europe, def. Stacy Lewis and Gerina Piller, United States, 2 and 1

Catriona Matthew and Karine Icher, Europe, def. Michelle Wie and Danielle Kang, United States, 2 and 1

Friday
Foursomes (Morning)
Europe 2 1/2, United States 1 1/2

Mel Reid and Charley Hull, Europe, vs. Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson, United States, halved.

Danielle Kang and Lizette Salas, United States, def. Carlota Ciganda and Caroline Masson, Europe, 1 up

Anna Nordqvist and Georgia Hall, Europe, def. Paula Creamer and Austin Ernst, United States, 3 and 1

Karine Icher and Catriona Matthew, Europe, def. Stacy Lewis and Gerina Piller, United States, 1 up

Fourball (Afternoon)
United States 4, Europe 0

Michelle Wie and Danielle Kang, United States, def. Madelene Sagstrom and Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Europe, 3 and 1

Angel Yin and Lizette Salas, United States, def. Carlota Ciganda and Emily Pedersen, Europe, 6 and 5

Brittany Lincicome and Brittany Lang, United States, def. Florentyna Parker and Caroline Masson, Europe, 3 and 2

Stacy Lewis and Gerina Piller, United States, def. Charley Hull and Georgia Hall, Europe, 2 and 1

MORE

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Golf Latest News National News Other Sports Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

'Her name is ringing out now'

Hundreds of mourners packed into a downtown Charlottesville theater to remember Heather Heyer, killed during last weekend's protests. See photos of the memorial.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?