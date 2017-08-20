Solheim Cup Results

At Des Moines Golf & Country Club West Des Moines, Iowa Yardage: 6,894; Par: 73 UNITED STATES 16 1/2, EUROPE 11 1/2 Sunday Europe 6, United States 6 Singles

Anna Nordqvist, Europe, vs. Lexi Thompson, United States, halved

Paula Creamer, United States, def. Georgia Hall, Europe, 1 up

Cristie Kerr, United States, def. Mel Reid, Europe, 2 and 1

Catriona Matthew, Europe, def. Stacy Lewis, United States, 1 up

Karine Icher, Europe, vs. Angel Yin, United States, halved

Caroline Masson, Europe, def. Michelle Wie, United States, 4 and 2

Lizette Salas, United States, def. Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Europe, 1 up

Charley Hull, Europe, def. Brittany Lang, United States, 1 up

Carlota Ciganda, Europe, def. Brittany Lincicome, United States, 4 and 3

Gerina Piller, United States, def. Florentyna Parker, Europe, 4 and 2

Madelene Sagstrom, Europe, def. Austin Ernst, United States, 3 and 2

Danielle Kang, United States, def. Emily Pedersen, Europe, 3 and 1

Saturday United States 2, Europe 2 Foursomes (Morning)

Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson, United States, def. Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Caroline Masson, Europe, 5 and 3

Paula Creamer and Austin Ernst, United States, def. Mel Reid and Emily Pedersen, Europe, 5 and 3

Anna Nordqvist and Georgia Hall, Europe, def. Stacy Lewis and Gerina Piller, United States, 2 and 1

Catriona Matthew and Karine Icher, Europe, def. Michelle Wie and Danielle Kang, United States, 2 and 1

United States 3, Europe 1 Fourball (Afternoon)

Brittany Lang and Brittany Lincicome, United States, def. Mel Reid and Carlota Ciganda, Europe, 2 up

Anna Nordqvist and Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Europe, def. Lizette Salas and Angel Yin, United States, 4 and 2

Paula Creamer and Austin Ernst, United States, def. Karine Icher and Madelene Sagstrom, Europe, 2 and 1

Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson, United States, def. Catriona Matthew and Georgia Hall, Europe, 4 and 2

Friday Foursomes (Morning) Europe 2 1/2, United States 1 1/2

Mel Reid and Charley Hull, Europe, vs. Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson, United States, halved.

Danielle Kang and Lizette Salas, United States, def. Carlota Ciganda and Caroline Masson, Europe, 1 up

Anna Nordqvist and Georgia Hall, Europe, def. Paula Creamer and Austin Ernst, United States, 3 and 1

Karine Icher and Catriona Matthew, Europe, def. Stacy Lewis and Gerina Piller, United States, 1 up

Fourball (Afternoon) United States 4, Europe 0

Michelle Wie and Danielle Kang, United States, def. Madelene Sagstrom and Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Europe, 3 and 1

Angel Yin and Lizette Salas, United States, def. Carlota Ciganda and Emily Pedersen, Europe, 6 and 5

Brittany Lincicome and Brittany Lang, United States, def. Florentyna Parker and Caroline Masson, Europe, 3 and 2

Stacy Lewis and Gerina Piller, United States, def. Charley Hull and Georgia Hall, Europe, 2 and 1

