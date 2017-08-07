Snedeker withdraws from PGA Championship

501.5
By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 7:23 pm 08/07/2017 07:23pm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Brandt Snedeker has withdrawn from the PGA Championship with a rib injury.

This is the second straight major that Snedeker will miss with the injury. He was at Royal Birkdale, but tried to warm up and decided to pull out.

He also missed the RBC Canadian Open and the Bridgestone Invitational.

Snedeker was replaced in the 156-man field by Chris KIrk. That leaves the PGA Championship with 97 of the top 100 players in the world ranking.

