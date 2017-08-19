Saltire Energy Paul Lawrie Match Play Results

|Saturday
|At Quellness Golf Resort
|Bad Griesbach, Austria
|Purse: $1.17 million
|Third Round
Marcel Siem, Germany, def. Thomas Detry, Belgium, 3 and 2
Robert Rock, Britain, def. Florian Fritsch, Germany, 2 and 1
Alejandro Canizares, Spain, def. Paul Dunne, Ireland, 21 holes
Chris Paisley, Britain, def. Ashun Wu, China, 1 up
Johan Carlsson, Sweden, def. Marcus Fraser, Austria, 4 and 2
Anthony Wall, Britain, def. Jamie Donaldson, Wales, 5 and 4
Alexander Knappe, Germany, def. Tom Lewis, Britain, 2 up
Adrian Otaegui, Spain, def. Ashley Chesters, Britain, 6 and 5
Marcel Siem, Germany, def. Robert Rock, Britain, 19 holes
Johan Carlsson, Sweden, def. Anthony Wall, Britain, 1 up
Alejandro Canizares, Spain, def. Chris Paisley, Britain, 20 holes
Adrian Otaegui, Spain, def. Alexander Knappe, Germany, 2 and 1
