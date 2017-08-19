501.5
Saltire Energy Paul Lawrie Match Play Results

By The Associated Press August 19, 2017 1:12 pm 08/19/2017 01:12pm
Saturday
At Quellness Golf Resort
Bad Griesbach, Austria
Purse: $1.17 million
Third Round

Marcel Siem, Germany, def. Thomas Detry, Belgium, 3 and 2

Robert Rock, Britain, def. Florian Fritsch, Germany, 2 and 1

Alejandro Canizares, Spain, def. Paul Dunne, Ireland, 21 holes

Chris Paisley, Britain, def. Ashun Wu, China, 1 up

Johan Carlsson, Sweden, def. Marcus Fraser, Austria, 4 and 2

Anthony Wall, Britain, def. Jamie Donaldson, Wales, 5 and 4

Alexander Knappe, Germany, def. Tom Lewis, Britain, 2 up

Adrian Otaegui, Spain, def. Ashley Chesters, Britain, 6 and 5

Quarterfinals

Marcel Siem, Germany, def. Robert Rock, Britain, 19 holes

Johan Carlsson, Sweden, def. Anthony Wall, Britain, 1 up

Alejandro Canizares, Spain, def. Chris Paisley, Britain, 20 holes

Adrian Otaegui, Spain, def. Alexander Knappe, Germany, 2 and 1

