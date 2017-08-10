501.5
PGA Championship Leaders Cards

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 8:47 pm 08/10/2017 08:47pm
Thursday
At Quail Hollow Club
Charlotte, N.C.
Purse: TBA ($10 million in 2016)
Yardage: 7,600; Par: 71 (35-36)
First Round
Par Out 444 343 544-35
Thorbjorn Olesen 434 344 434-33
Kevin Kisner 444 352 434-33
Grayson Murray 444 442 545-36
Gary Woodland 434 342 444-32
Brooks Koepka 443 433 434-32
Chris Stroud 444 343 544-35
D.A. Points 543 333 544-34
Par In 544 345 434-36—71
Thorbjorn Olesen 544 334 443-34—67
Kevin Kisner 544 434 433-34—67
Grayson Murray 444 244 424-32—68
Gary Woodland 544 344 534-36—68
Brooks Koepka 544 245 534-36—68
Chris Stroud 434 345 433-33—68
D.A. Points 534 434 434-34—68

