PGA Championship at a glance

Facts and figures for the 99th PGA Championship, which starts Thursday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina:

Length: 7,600 yards.

Par: 35-36_71.

Field: 156 players (136 tour pros, 20 club pros).

Defending champion: Jimmy Walker.

Grand Slam: Jordan Spieth can become the sixth — and youngest — player with the career Grand Slam.

Key statistic: The last three PGA Championship winners shot 68 or better all four rounds.

Noteworthy: No one has ever completed the career Grand Slam at the PGA Championship.

Quoteworthy: “It was only two weeks ago that I was able to get the third leg, and that’s fresh in my mind. I’m so happy about that that I can’t add pressure to this week.” — Jordan Spieth.

Key tee times: Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia, 8:25 a.m. (10th tee); Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler, 1:35 p.m. (1st tee).

Television (all times EDT): Thursday and Friday, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., TNT. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., TNT Sports; 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. CBS. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., TNT; 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., CBS.

