501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Golf » PGA Championship at a glance

PGA Championship at a glance

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 4:26 pm 08/09/2017 04:26pm
Share

Facts and figures for the 99th PGA Championship, which starts Thursday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina:

Length: 7,600 yards.

Par: 35-36_71.

Field: 156 players (136 tour pros, 20 club pros).

Defending champion: Jimmy Walker.

Grand Slam: Jordan Spieth can become the sixth — and youngest — player with the career Grand Slam.

Key statistic: The last three PGA Championship winners shot 68 or better all four rounds.

Noteworthy: No one has ever completed the career Grand Slam at the PGA Championship.

Quoteworthy: “It was only two weeks ago that I was able to get the third leg, and that’s fresh in my mind. I’m so happy about that that I can’t add pressure to this week.” — Jordan Spieth.

Key tee times: Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia, 8:25 a.m. (10th tee); Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler, 1:35 p.m. (1st tee).

Television (all times EDT): Thursday and Friday, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., TNT. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., TNT Sports; 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. CBS. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., TNT; 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., CBS.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Golf Latest News Other Sports Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?