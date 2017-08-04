501.5
Perry, Goodes share lead after 1st round at TPC Twin Cities

By The Associated Press August 4, 2017 7:18 pm 08/04/2017 07:18pm
BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Two-time tournament winner Kenny Perry shot a 7-under 65 Friday to hold a share of the lead after the first round of the PGA Tour Champions event just outside of Minneapolis-St. Paul.

Perry, who won in Minnesota in 2014 and 2015, opened his round with six consecutive birdies. He finished with another one to join Mike Goodes atop the leaderboard at TPC Twin Cities.

Scott Verplank, Marco Dawson, Gene Sauers and Jay Haas finished at 6-under. Steve Flesch, Colin Montgomerie and Brandt Jobe were among the golfers to card 67s.

Jeff Sluman leads a host of golfers who shot opening-round 68s, three shots off the lead.

