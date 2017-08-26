501.5
Northern Trust Scores

By The Associated Press August 26, 2017 6:05 pm 08/26/2017 06:05pm
Saturday
At Glen Oaks Club
Old Westbury, N.Y.
Purse: $8.75 million
Yardage: 7,346; Par 70
Third Round
Jordan Spieth 69-65-64—198
Dustin Johnson 65-69-67—201
Paul Casey 69-68-66—203
Patrick Reed 70-67-66—203
Jon Rahm 68-68-67—203
Matt Kuchar 71-64-68—203
Keegan Bradley 68-70-66—204
Kevin Chappell 68-73-64—205
Justin Rose 68-68-69—205
Jason Dufner 69-69-68—206
Justin Thomas 68-69-69—206
Chez Reavie 69-68-69—206
Patrick Cantlay 67-70-69—206
Russell Henley 64-72-70—206
Bubba Watson 67-68-71—206
Jhonattan Vegas 69-65-72—206
Robert Streb 71-70-66—207
Scott Brown 66-74-67—207
David Lingmerth 71-68-68—207
Louis Oosthuizen 67-72-68—207
Martin Laird 69-69-69—207
Henrik Stenson 69-72-67—208
Jason Day 69-71-68—208
C.T. Pan 70-69-69—208
Whee Kim 69-69-70—208
Harold Varner III 67-70-71—208
Rickie Fowler 68-66-74—208
Tony Finau 72-68-69—209
Martin Flores 67-73-69—209
Pat Perez 70-68-71—209
Camilo Villegas 66-71-72—209
Daniel Berger 69-68-72—209
Xander Schauffele 71-66-72—209
Rory McIlroy 73-68-69—210
Jason Kokrak 71-69-70—210
Morgan Hoffmann 71-69-70—210
Chris Kirk 66-73-71—210
Webb Simpson 73-66-71—210
Wesley Bryan 70-72-69—211
Geoff Ogilvy 72-70-69—211
Kevin Na 71-71-69—211
Kevin Kisner 69-72-70—211
Scott Stallings 71-70-70—211
Chad Campbell 70-71-70—211
Si Woo Kim 72-69-70—211
Kevin Tway 70-71-70—211
Phil Mickelson 72-68-71—211
Charl Schwartzel 70-70-71—211
Ryan Blaum 68-72-71—211
Grayson Murray 72-68-71—211
J.J. Spaun 71-68-72—211
Emiliano Grillo 69-73-70—212
Charley Hoffman 72-70-70—212
Lucas Glover 69-71-72—212
Mackenzie Hughes 70-69-73—212
D.A. Points 72-66-74—212
Hudson Swafford 70-72-71—213
Ryan Moore 72-69-72—213
Richy Werenski 70-71-72—213
Kyle Stanley 70-71-72—213
Brooks Koepka 72-68-73—213
Luke Donald 71-71-72—214
Charles Howell III 69-71-74—214
Luke List 70-70-74—214
William McGirt 69-71-74—214
Ian Poulter 71-70-74—215
Vaughn Taylor 71-70-75—216
Rod Pampling 71-71-75—217
Sean O’Hair 72-70-76—218
Kelly Kraft 67-74-78—219

