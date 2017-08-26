Northern Trust Scores

|Saturday
|At Glen Oaks Club
|Old Westbury, N.Y.
|Purse: $8.75 million
|Yardage: 7,346; Par 70
|Third Round
|Jordan Spieth
|69-65-64—198
|Dustin Johnson
|65-69-67—201
|Paul Casey
|69-68-66—203
|Patrick Reed
|70-67-66—203
|Jon Rahm
|68-68-67—203
|Matt Kuchar
|71-64-68—203
|Keegan Bradley
|68-70-66—204
|Kevin Chappell
|68-73-64—205
|Justin Rose
|68-68-69—205
|Jason Dufner
|69-69-68—206
|Justin Thomas
|68-69-69—206
|Chez Reavie
|69-68-69—206
|Patrick Cantlay
|67-70-69—206
|Russell Henley
|64-72-70—206
|Bubba Watson
|67-68-71—206
|Jhonattan Vegas
|69-65-72—206
|Robert Streb
|71-70-66—207
|Scott Brown
|66-74-67—207
|David Lingmerth
|71-68-68—207
|Louis Oosthuizen
|67-72-68—207
|Martin Laird
|69-69-69—207
|Henrik Stenson
|69-72-67—208
|Jason Day
|69-71-68—208
|C.T. Pan
|70-69-69—208
|Whee Kim
|69-69-70—208
|Harold Varner III
|67-70-71—208
|Rickie Fowler
|68-66-74—208
|Tony Finau
|72-68-69—209
|Martin Flores
|67-73-69—209
|Pat Perez
|70-68-71—209
|Camilo Villegas
|66-71-72—209
|Daniel Berger
|69-68-72—209
|Xander Schauffele
|71-66-72—209
|Rory McIlroy
|73-68-69—210
|Jason Kokrak
|71-69-70—210
|Morgan Hoffmann
|71-69-70—210
|Chris Kirk
|66-73-71—210
|Webb Simpson
|73-66-71—210
|Wesley Bryan
|70-72-69—211
|Geoff Ogilvy
|72-70-69—211
|Kevin Na
|71-71-69—211
|Kevin Kisner
|69-72-70—211
|Scott Stallings
|71-70-70—211
|Chad Campbell
|70-71-70—211
|Si Woo Kim
|72-69-70—211
|Kevin Tway
|70-71-70—211
|Phil Mickelson
|72-68-71—211
|Charl Schwartzel
|70-70-71—211
|Ryan Blaum
|68-72-71—211
|Grayson Murray
|72-68-71—211
|J.J. Spaun
|71-68-72—211
|Emiliano Grillo
|69-73-70—212
|Charley Hoffman
|72-70-70—212
|Lucas Glover
|69-71-72—212
|Mackenzie Hughes
|70-69-73—212
|D.A. Points
|72-66-74—212
|Hudson Swafford
|70-72-71—213
|Ryan Moore
|72-69-72—213
|Richy Werenski
|70-71-72—213
|Kyle Stanley
|70-71-72—213
|Brooks Koepka
|72-68-73—213
|Luke Donald
|71-71-72—214
|Charles Howell III
|69-71-74—214
|Luke List
|70-70-74—214
|William McGirt
|69-71-74—214
|Ian Poulter
|71-70-74—215
|Vaughn Taylor
|71-70-75—216
|Rod Pampling
|71-71-75—217
|Sean O’Hair
|72-70-76—218
|Kelly Kraft
|67-74-78—219
