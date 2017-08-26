Northern Trust Scores

Saturday At Glen Oaks Club Old Westbury, N.Y. Purse: $8.75 million Yardage: 7,346; Par 70 Third Round Jordan Spieth 69-65-64—198 Dustin Johnson 65-69-67—201 Paul Casey 69-68-66—203 Patrick Reed 70-67-66—203 Jon Rahm 68-68-67—203 Matt Kuchar 71-64-68—203 Keegan Bradley 68-70-66—204 Kevin Chappell 68-73-64—205 Justin Rose 68-68-69—205 Jason Dufner 69-69-68—206 Justin Thomas 68-69-69—206 Chez Reavie 69-68-69—206 Patrick Cantlay 67-70-69—206 Russell Henley 64-72-70—206 Bubba Watson 67-68-71—206 Jhonattan Vegas 69-65-72—206 Robert Streb 71-70-66—207 Scott Brown 66-74-67—207 David Lingmerth 71-68-68—207 Louis Oosthuizen 67-72-68—207 Martin Laird 69-69-69—207 Henrik Stenson 69-72-67—208 Jason Day 69-71-68—208 C.T. Pan 70-69-69—208 Whee Kim 69-69-70—208 Harold Varner III 67-70-71—208 Rickie Fowler 68-66-74—208 Tony Finau 72-68-69—209 Martin Flores 67-73-69—209 Pat Perez 70-68-71—209 Camilo Villegas 66-71-72—209 Daniel Berger 69-68-72—209 Xander Schauffele 71-66-72—209 Rory McIlroy 73-68-69—210 Jason Kokrak 71-69-70—210 Morgan Hoffmann 71-69-70—210 Chris Kirk 66-73-71—210 Webb Simpson 73-66-71—210 Wesley Bryan 70-72-69—211 Geoff Ogilvy 72-70-69—211 Kevin Na 71-71-69—211 Kevin Kisner 69-72-70—211 Scott Stallings 71-70-70—211 Chad Campbell 70-71-70—211 Si Woo Kim 72-69-70—211 Kevin Tway 70-71-70—211 Phil Mickelson 72-68-71—211 Charl Schwartzel 70-70-71—211 Ryan Blaum 68-72-71—211 Grayson Murray 72-68-71—211 J.J. Spaun 71-68-72—211 Emiliano Grillo 69-73-70—212 Charley Hoffman 72-70-70—212 Lucas Glover 69-71-72—212 Mackenzie Hughes 70-69-73—212 D.A. Points 72-66-74—212 Hudson Swafford 70-72-71—213 Ryan Moore 72-69-72—213 Richy Werenski 70-71-72—213 Kyle Stanley 70-71-72—213 Brooks Koepka 72-68-73—213 Luke Donald 71-71-72—214 Charles Howell III 69-71-74—214 Luke List 70-70-74—214 William McGirt 69-71-74—214 Ian Poulter 71-70-74—215 Vaughn Taylor 71-70-75—216 Rod Pampling 71-71-75—217 Sean O’Hair 72-70-76—218 Kelly Kraft 67-74-78—219

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.