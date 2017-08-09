501.5
Medalist Shannon Aubert advances at US Women’s Amateur

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 9:29 pm 08/09/2017 09:29pm
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Stroke play medalist Shannon Aubert won seven holes in a 10-hole stretch to beat Samantha Hutchison 6 and 4 on Wednesday in the first match play round of the U.S. Women’s Amateur.

Aubert had three birdies in four holes on the front nine at San Diego Country Club to build a 3-up lead and closed out the match with a par on the 14th. The Stanford senior will next play fellow Frenchwoman Agathe Laisne, a 2-and-1 winner over reigning U.S. Girls’ Junior champion Erica Shepherd.

Virginia Elena Carta, the 2016 runner-up, beat Pauline Roussin-Bouchard 4 and 3, and last year’s semifinalist Yuka Saso made five birdies to top Conner Beth Ball 3 and 2. The 2014 champion Kristen Gillman defeated Hailee Cooper 3 and 2.

Brooke Seay topped Rachel Heck in a match that went 20 holes. Both made the cut at last month’s U.S. Women’s Open.

Alabama starters Lauren Stephenson, Cheyenne Knight and Kristen Gillman advanced, as did Gigi Stoll, Haley Moore and Krystal Quihuis, who all play for Arizona.

