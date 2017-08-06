501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Golf » Kim holds on to…

Kim holds on to win Women’s British Open

By The Associated Press August 6, 2017 2:46 pm 08/06/2017 02:46pm
Share
Korea's In-Kyung Kim plays her approach to the 2nd hole during day four of the 2017 Women's British Open at Kingsbarns Golf Links, St Andrews, Sunday Aug. 6, 2017. (Kenny Smith/PA via AP)

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — I.K. Kim has won the Women’s British Open, hanging on with a 1-under 71 for a two-shot victory and her first major championship.

The victory at Kingsbarns Links comes five years after Kim missed a 14-inch putt to win the Kraft Nabisco Championship and then lost in a playoff. She had a six-shot lead going into the final round Sunday, and it was hard work.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff of England put enormous pressure on Kim by closing with a 64. She got within two shots of the 29-year-old South Korean, but Kim held her nerve down the closing stretch and closed with nine straight pars.

Kim finished at 18-under 270.

Michelle Wie closed with a 66 and tied for third with Caroline Masson and Georgia Hall.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Golf Latest News Other Sports Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Sales tax holidays for Md., Va.

See when D.C. Maryland and Virginia are having their sales tax holidays — and which items are tax-exempt.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?