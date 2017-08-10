501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Golf » Key hole at the…

Key hole at the PGA Championship

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 8:35 pm 08/10/2017 08:35pm
Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A look at the key hole Thursday in the first round of the PGA Championship:

HOLE: 18.

YARDAGE: 494.

PAR: 4.

STROKE AVERAGE: 4.436

RANK: 3.

KEY FACT: The last of Quail Hollow’s three-hole finishing sequence, known as the “Green Mile,” gave plenty of players trouble, with 60 of them making bogey or worse. There were just eight birdies, two of them from co-leaders Thorbjorn Olesen and Kevin Kisner. John Daly came to the 18th at even par before a triple bogey that prompted him to leave the course frustrated.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Golf Latest News National News Other Sports Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?