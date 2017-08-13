501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Golf » Justin Thomas wins the…

Justin Thomas wins the PGA Championship

By Rob Woodfork August 13, 2017 7:29 pm 08/13/2017 07:29pm
Share
Justin Thomas celebrates after a birdie on the 13th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

WASHINGTON — Justin Thomas won the PGA Championship by two strokes for his fourth Tour victory this season and first career major.

Round three leader Kevin Kisner finished in a four-way tie for second place.

Thomas is a former golfer at the University of Alabama.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
Golf golf Justin Thomas Latest News pga rob woodfork Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Restaurants in Rehoboth and Dewey

Beach-bound? Check out these restaurant recommendations from WTOP employees.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?