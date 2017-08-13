Justin Thomas wins the PGA Championship

WASHINGTON — Justin Thomas won the PGA Championship by two strokes for his fourth Tour victory this season and first career major.
Round three leader Kevin Kisner finished in a four-way tie for second place.
Thomas is a former golfer at the University of Alabama.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.
Beach-bound? Check out these restaurant recommendations from WTOP employees.
Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!
What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?