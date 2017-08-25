501.5
In Gee Chun leads in Canada; Brooke Henderson survives cut

By The Associated Press August 25, 2017 7:55 pm 08/25/2017 07:55pm
In Gee Chun watches her drive off the seventh tee during the second round of the Canadian Pacific Women's Open golf tournament in Ottawa, Ontario, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — In Gee Chun took the lead Friday in the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open, and Canadian star Brooke Henderson did just enough to make the weekend at Ottawa Hunt.

Chun closed with a birdie on the par-5 ninth for her second straight 4-under 67, giving the South Korean player a two-stroke lead over Americans Mo Martin, Brittany Lincicome and Marina Alex.

Henderson, the 19-year-old fan favorite from nearby Smiths Falls, followed her opening 74 with a 69 to make the cut on the number at 1 over. Also closing on the front nine, she rebounded from a bogey on the par-3 eighth with a two-putt birdie on No. 9.

Martin birdied four of the last four holes for a 67, and Lincicome birdied the par-5 18th for her second straight 68. Alex, the first-round leader, had a 70.

