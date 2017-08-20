501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Golf » Henrik Stenson closed with…

Henrik Stenson closed with 64 to win at Wyndham

By The Associated Press August 20, 2017 6:03 pm 08/20/2017 06:03pm
Share
Henrik Stenson reacts to making a birdie putt on the first hole during the final round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Henrik Stenson won the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, closing with a 6-under 64 for a one-stroke victory in the final event of the PGA Tour regular season.

The 2013 FedEx Cup champion finished at 22-under 258 at Sedgefield Country Club, breaking the course’s 72-hole record set by Carl Pettersson in 2008 and matched last year by Si Woo Kim.

The Swede earned $1,044,000 and 500 postseason points for his first victory since the 2016 British Open. He took control with four birdies in a five-hole stretch of the back nine.

Ollie Schniederjans shot a 64 to finish second. Webb Simpson was 18 under after a 67.

___

More AP golf: apnews.com/tag/apf-Golf

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Golf Latest News National News Other Sports Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

'Her name is ringing out now'

Hundreds of mourners packed into a downtown Charlottesville theater to remember Heather Heyer, killed during last weekend's protests. See photos of the memorial.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?