Hend shoots 66 to move into share of Fiji International lead

By The Associated Press August 18, 2017 1:42 am 08/18/2017 01:42am
NATADOLA BAY, Fiji (AP) — Scott Hend shot a 6-under 66 Friday to move into a four-way share of the lead after the second round of the Fiji International.

The 44-year-old Australian was level with first-round leader Daniel Pearce of New Zealand, who shot 71, and Australia’s Jason Norris and Malaysia’s Gavin Green (69 each), all with 7-under par totals of 137 on the ocean-side Natadola Bay course.

The leading group had a two-stroke advantage over Australians Adam Bland, David McKenzie and Peter Wilson, who shot 71s.

Three former U.S. Masters champions easily made the cut. Angel Cabrera had 69 and was at 3 under, four strokes behind.

Mike Weir (71) and hometown favorite Vijay Singh (72) were at 1 under in the tournament sanctioned by the PGA Tour of Australasia, European and Asian tours.

