Goydos wins 3M Championship on first playoff hole

By The Associated Press August 6, 2017 8:23 pm 08/06/2017 08:23pm
BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Paul Goydos birdied the first playoff hole Sunday to win the 3M Championship over Gene Sauers.

It is the first PGA Tour Champions win of the season for Goydos and fifth of his career.

Both Goydos and Sauers shot 66 in regulation to get to 20-under 196 at the TPC Twin Cities.

Sauers’ second playoff shot splashed in the lake in front of the 18th green; Goydos cleared the water by less than a yard and two-putted for the win.

Kevin Sutherland shot 64 to tie for third with Steve Stricker (66) and Brandt Jobe (67), two shots back.

Scott Verplank was three back after a 66. Wes Short, Jr. shot a 10-under 62, and was among a quartet of golfers finishing four shots back. That group included Kenny Perry, a co-leader with Goydos and Sauers entering the day. He shot 70.

