Golf Glance

DELL TECHNOLOGIES CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Norton, Mass.

Course: TPC Boston. Yardage: 7,342. Par: 71.

Purse: $8.75 million (First prize: $1,575,000).

Television: Friday, 2:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 3-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC); Monday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1:30-6 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Dustin Johnson won The Northern Trust.

FedEx Cup leader: Dustin Johnson.

Notes: The top 70 in the FedEx Cup after this week advance to the BMW Championship. … This is the final event for players to earn one of the 10 automatic spots for the Presidents Cup. The American system is based on FedEx Cup points, while the International team relies on the world ranking. … The field for the TPC Boston is at 96 players after Brandt Snedeker, Scott Piercy, J.B. Holmes and Henrik Stenson withdrew. Stenson has minor tightness in his knee, and doctors recommended rest. Stenson won the tournament in 2013 and was runner-up in 2015. … Johnson and McIlroy both have four FedEx Cup playoff victories, tied for the lead. They are among 10 players with multiple FedEx Cup playoff victories. … Harold Varner III was not among the top 125 going into the final regular-season event. He qualified for the playoffs and advance to the TPC Boston at No. 91. … Bubba Watson moved into the top 100 at No. 72, making him among eight players who have reached the second round of the playoffs all 11 years of the FedEx Cup. … The tournament ends on Labor Day, as it has each year since it began in 2003. … Jordan Spieth closed with a 62 at the TPC Boston in 2013 to tie for fourth, and it landed him a spot on the Presidents Cup at age 20.

Next tournament: BMW Championship on Sept. 14-17.

Online: www.pgatour.com

LPGA TOUR

CAMBIA PORTLAND CLASSIC

Site: Portland, Ore.

Course: Columbia Edgewater CC. Yardage: 6,476. Par: 72.

Purse: $1.3 million. First prize: $195,000.

Television: Thursday, 7-10 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday-Saturday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 5-7 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Brooke Henderson.

Last week: Sung Hyun Park won the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open.

LPGA money leader: Sung Hyun Park.

Notes: Park joined I.K. Kim and So Yeon Ryu as the only multiple winners on the LPGA Tour this year, and she moved atop the money list for the first time this year. All three players have won majors this year. … Lexi Thompson is playing the Portland Classic for the first time. … Park has twice as many points for LPGA Rookie of the Year than Angel Yin. She also is only 20 points between Ryu for player of the year. … While she is an LPGA rookie, Park won six times on the Korean LPGA Tour last year, and four times the year before that. … Michelle Wie is recovering from surgery to have her appendix removed, which caused her to withdraw from the final round in the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open. … Henderson will try to become the first player to win the Portland Classic three straight years. Annika Sorenstam had a chance in 2004 for a third straight at Columbia Edgewater, but she finished two shots behind Hee-Won Han. … Sei Young Kim became the seventh player this year to go over $1 million in earnings for the season. …

Next week: Indy Women in Tech.

Online: www.lpga.com

WEB.COM TOUR

NATIONWIDE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Columbus, Ohio.

Course: Ohio State University GC (Scarlett Course).

Purse: $1 million. First prize: $180,000.

Television: Thursday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, noon-2 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Grayson Murray.

Last week: Brice Garnett won the Winco Foods Portland Open.

Notes: This is the first of four Web.com Tour Finals events where the top 25 on a separate money list earn PGA Tour cards for next year. … Among those in the field are Peter Uihlein, the former U.S. Amateur champion who has been a European Tour member the last five years. … Also in the field is Zac Blair, who missed keeping his full PGA Tour card by one point in the FedEx Cup standings. … The field has 20 former PGA Tour winners, including Hunter Mahan and Ben Crane. … Players eligible for the Web.com Tour Finals are the top 75 from the Web.com Tour money list and those who finished from No. 126 to No. 200 in the FedEx Cup on the PGA Tour. … Roberto Castro is the only player in the field who was in the Tour Championship at East Lake last year.

Next week: National Children’s Hospital Championship.

Online: www.pgatour.com/webcom

EUROPEAN TOUR

D+D REAL CZECH MASTERS

Site: Prague, Czech Republic.

Course: Albatross Golf Resort.

Purse: 1 million euros.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 5-7 a.m., 9 a.m.-noon (Golf Channel); Saturday, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 7-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Paul Peterson.

Last week: Julian Suri won Made in Denmark.

Race to Dubai leader: Tommy Fleetwood.

Notes: This is the first event for Europeans to start earning Ryder Cup points for the 2018 matches in France. … The U.S. has produced more official European Tour victories this year than any other country. … John Daly tied for 10th last week in Denmark and moved up 740 spots in the world ranking to No. 1,126. The two-time major champion is in the field for the Czech Masters, along with Martin Kaymer, Lee Westwood and Darren Clarke. … The tournament signed an extension that will keep it on the European Tour schedule through 2023.

Next week: Omega European Masters.

Online: www.europeantour.com

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

SHAW CHARITY CLASSIC

Site: Calgary, Alberta.

Course: Canyon Meadows Golf & CC. Yardage: 7,086. Par: 70.

Purse: $2.35 million. First prize: $352,500.

Television: Friday-Saturday, 8:30-10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 7-9 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Carlos Franco.

Last week: Jerry Kelly won the Boeing Classic.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.

Notes: Kelly became the fourth first-time winner of the Boeing Classic. … Langer turned 60 last week and shot a pair of 65s on the weekend to tie for third. He increased his lead in the Charles Schwab Cup to $879,550 over Scott McCarron. … PGA Tour Champions players with a full schedule are piling up the air miles during this stretch. After the Shaw Charity Classic, they go to Japan and then return the following week to Canada. … Langer, McCarron and Fred Couples are the only multiple winners on the PGA Tour Champions this year.

Next week: Japan Airlines Championship.

Online: www.pgatour.com/champions

OTHER TOURS

MEN

Japan Golf Tour: Fujisankei Classic, Fujizakura CC, Yamanashi, Japan. Defending champion: Min-Gyu Cho. Online: www.jgto.org

Mackenzie Tour Canada: Cape Breton Open, Bell Bay GC, Baddeck, Nova Scotia. Defending champion: Dan McCarthy. Online: www.pgatour.com/canada

PGA Tour Latinoamerica: Flor de Cana Open, Mukul Beach Golf and Span, Tola, Nicaragua. Defending champion: Augusto Nunez. Online: www.pgatour.com/la/en

PGA Tour Australasia: Northern Territory PGA Championship, Palmerston GC, Palmerston, Australia. Defending champion: Jordan Zunic. Online: www.pga.org.au

Challenge Tour: Cordon Golf Open, Golf Blue Green de Penuef Val Andre, Penuef, France. New tournament. Online: www.europeantour.com/challengetour

Korean PGA: DGB Financial Group Daegu Gyeongbuk Open, Families CC, South Korea. Defending champion: Jung Ho Yun. Online: www.eng.kgt.co.kr

Sunshine Tour: Vodacom Origins of Golf, Zimbali GC, Balito, South Africa. New tournament. Online: www.sunshinetour.com

USGA: U.S. Senior Amateur, The Minikahda Club, Minneapolis. Defending champion: Dave Ryan. Online: www.usga.org

European Senior Tour: Travis Perkins Masters, Woburn GC, Buckinghamshire, England. New tournament. Online: www.europeantour.com/seniortour

WOMEN

Symetra Tour: Sioux Falls Great Life Challenge, Willow Run GC, Sioux Falls, S.D. Defending champion: Nelly Korda. Online: www.symetratour.com

Korean LPGA: Hanwha Finance Classic, Jade Palace, Chun Chon, South Korea. Defending champion: Sung Hyun Park. Online: www.klpga.co.kr

Japan LPGA: Golf 5 Ladies Pro Golf Tournament, Golf 5 Country Oak Bridge, Chiba, Japan. Defending champion: Lala Anai. Online: www.lpga.or.jp

