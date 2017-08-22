Golf Glance

PGA TOUR

THE NORTHERN TRUST

Site: Old Westbury, N.Y.

Course: Glen Oaks Club. Yardage: 7,346. Par: 70.

Purse: $8.75 million (First prize: $1,575,000).

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, noon-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Patrick Reed.

Last week: Henrik Stenson won the Wyndham Championship.

FedEx Cup leader: Hideki Matsuyama.

Notes: The Northern Trust is the first of four events that determine the FedEx Cup champion. The field is for the top 125, though five are not playing — Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott, Brandt Snedeker, Dominic Bozzelli and Scott Piercy. The top 100 in the FedEx Cup advance to the second playoff event at the TPC Boston. … Matsuyama is the fifth player in the last five years to lead the FedEx Cup at the start of the playoffs. The previous four were Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods. … Only two players who started at No. 1 have gone on to win the FedEx Cup — Jordan Spieth in 2015 and Tiger Woods in 2007 and 2009. … Glen Oaks is hosting the tournament for the first time. … Reed has not won a tournament since his victory last year at Bethpage. … Only two players have started the FedEx Cup playoffs out of the top 20 and won the $10 million prize — Billy Horschel (69) in 2014 and Rory McIlroy (36) last year. … Geoff Ogilvy became the seventh player in the last eight years to enter the final regular season event at No. 125 and qualifying for the playoffs. The exception was Whee Kim last year. … Stenson at No. 9 became the highest-ranked player to win the Wyndham Championship since Hal Sutton was No. 4 when he won in 2000. … This is the third consecutive year Spieth has begun the playoffs inside the top 5.

Next week: Dell Technologies Championship.

Online: www.pgatour.com

___

LPGA TOUR

CANADIAN PACIFIC WOMEN’S OPEN

Site: Ottawa, Ontario.

Course: Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. Yardage: 6,419. Par: 71.

Purse: $2.25 million (First prize: $337,500).

Television: Thursday-Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Ariya Jutanugarn

Last week: U.S. defeated Europe to win its second straight Solheim Cup.

LPGA money leader: So Yeon Ryu.

Notes: All but five players from the Solheim Cup are playing this week. Those not in the field are Lexi Thompson, Gerina Piller, Lizette Salas, Florentyne Parker and Georgia Hall. … Lydia Ko, who has gone more than a year without winning, is a three-time champion. She won her first LPGA Tour event at the Canadian Women’s Open in 2012 when she was 15 to become the youngest winner in tour history. … Annika Sorenstam won the first edition of the tournament in 2001. … I.K. Kim is the only three-time winner on the LPGA Tour this year. … The LPGA Tour has two more events in the U.S. before going overseas for the next two months. … The Canadian Women’s Open will be played next year at Wascana Country Club.

Next week: Cambia Portland Classic.

Online: www.lpga.com

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

BOEING CLASSIC

Site: Snoqualmie, Wash.

Course: TPC Snoqualmie Ridge. Yardage: 7,172. Par: 72.

Purse: $2.1 million (First prize: $315,000).

Television: Friday-Sunday, 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Bernhard Langer.

Last week: Scott McCarron won the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.

Notes: Langer (4) and McCarron (3) have combined to win seven of the 17 tournaments on the PGA Tour Champions this year. … Kevin Sutherland went over $1 million in earnings for the third straight year. He has yet to win a PGA Tour Champions event. Sutherland was part of a three-way playoff that Langer won last year in the Boeing Classic. … Langer and Tom Kite are the only two-time winners of the event. … The PGA Tour Champions next week goes to Canada, followed by one tournament in Japan, and then back to Canada. … John Daly tied for third and went over $500,000 in earnings for the year.

Next week: Shaw Charity Classic.

Online: www.pgatour.com/champions

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

MADE IN DENMARK

Site: Farso, Denmark.

Course: Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort.

Purse: 1.8 million euros.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 5:30-7:30 a.m., 9:30 a..m to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 6:30-11 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Thomas Pieters.

Last week: Adrian Otaegui won the Saltire Energy Paul Lawrie Match Play.

Race to Dubai leader: Tommy Fleetwood

Notes: Pieters’ victory last year persuaded Darren Clarke to pick him for the Ryder Cup team. … Fresh off his third-place finish on the PGA Tour Champions, John Daly will be playing in Denmark on a sponsor’s exemption. This will be his first regular European Tour event since the Czech Masters a year ago. … The field includes two-time major champion Martin Kaymer, who had to withdraw from the PGA Championship because of an injury to his left shoulder. … Harold Varner III was listed in the field. But he tied for 10th in the Wyndham Championship and moved into the top 125 to become eligible for The Northern Trust and the start of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Next week: D+D Real Czech Masters.

Online: www.europeantour.com

___

WEB.COM TOUR

WINCO FOODS PORTLAND OPEN

Site: North Plains, Ore.

Course: Pumpkin Ridge GC (Witch Hollow). Yardage: 7,017. Par: 72.

Purse: $800,000 (First prize: $144,000).

Television: Thursday, 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday-Sunday, 8-10 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Ryan Brehm.

Last week: Talor Gooch won the News Sentinel Open.

Money leader: Andrew Landry.

Next week: National Children’s Hospital Championship.

Online: www.pgatour.com/webcom

___

OTHER TOURS

MEN

Japan Golf Tour: RIZAP BKC Augusta, Keya GC, Fujuoka, Japan. Defending champion: Ryo Ishikawa. Online: www.jgto.org

Sunshine Tour: Sun Wild Coast Sun Challenge, Wild Coast Sun CC, Port Edward, South Africa. Defending champion: Jaco Ahlers. Online: www.sunshinetour.com

Challenge Tour: Rolex Trophy, Geneve GC, Geneva, Switzerland. Defending champion: Dylan Frittelli. Online: www.europeantour.com/challengetour

Korean PGA: Donga Membership Group Dynamic Busan Open, Haeundae CC, Gijang, South Korea. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: www.eng.kgt.co.kr

European Senior Tour: Willow Senior Golf Classic, Hanbury Manor Marriott Hotel & CC, Hertfordshire, England. Defending champion: Gary Marks. Online: www.europeantour.com/seniortour

WOMEN

Korean LPGA: HighOne Resort Ladies Open, High 1 Resort, Gohan-eup, South Korea. Defending champion: Ye Jin Kim. Online: www.klpga.co.kr

Japan LPGA: Nitori Ladies Golf Tournament, Otaru CC, Hokkaido, Japan. Defending champion: Ritsuko Ryu. Online: www.lpga.jp.or

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.