Golf Glance

PGA OF AMERICA

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Charlotte, N.C.

Course: Quail Hollow Club. Yardage: 7,600. Par: 71.

Purse: TBA ($10 million in 2016). First prize: TBA ($1.8 million in 2016).

Television (all times EDT): Thursday and Friday, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., TNT. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., TNT Sports; 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. CBS. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., TNT; 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., CBS.

Defending champion: Jimmy Walker.

Last week: Hideki Matsuyama won the Bridgestone Invitational and Chris Stroud won the Barracuda Championship.

Notes: Jordan Spieth will have a chance to complete the career Grand Slam if he wins the PGA Championship. Of the five players with the career Grand Slam, none finished it off at the PGA Championship. … Quail Hollow has been host of the Wells Fargo Championship since 2003, except that it moved to Wilmington, North Carolina this year because of the PGA. … The opening five holes went through a major alternation after last year’s tournament and now plays to a par 71. … This is the third North Carolina course to host the PGA Championship. The others were Pinehurst No. 2 (Denny Shute won in 1936) and Tanglewood (Lee Trevino won in 1974). … Jason Day holds the PGA Championship record with eight consecutive rounds in the 60s. … The last three PGA Championship winners — Walker, Day and Rory McIlroy — each shot 68 or better all four rounds. … McIlroy has won twice at Quail Hollow, including his first PGA Tour victory in 2010 when he closed with a 62. … Tiger Woods is he only player to win the PGA Championship back-to-back (1999-2000 and 2006-07) since it switched to stroke play in 1958.

Next week: Wyndham Championship.

Online: www.pgachampionship.com

___

WEB.COM TOUR

PRICE CUTTER CHARITY CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Springfield, Mo.

Course: Highland Springs CC. Yardage: 7,060. Par: 72.

Purse: $675,000. First prize: $121,500.

Television: None.

Defending champion: Mackenzie Hughes.

Last week: Martin Piller won the Ellie Mae Classic.

Next week: News Sentinel Open.

Online: www.pgatour.com/webcom

___

LPGA TOUR

Last week: I.K. Kim won the Women’s British Open.

LPGA money leader: So Yeon Ryu.

Next week: Solheim Cup.

Online: www.lpga.com

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last week: Paul Goydos won the 3M Championship.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.

Next week: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.

Online: www.pgatour.com/champions

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

Last week: Hideki Matsuyama won the Bridgestone Invitational.

Race to Dubai leader: Tommy Fleetwood.

Next week: Saltire Energy Paul Lawrie Match Play.

Online: www.europeantour.com

___

OTHER TOURS

MEN

Mackenzie Tour Canada: ATB Financial Classic, Country Hills GC, Calgary, Alberta. Defending champion: Charlie Bull. Online: www.pgatour.com/canada

Challenge Tour: Galgorm Resort & Spa Northern Ireland Open, Galgorm Castle, Ballymena, Northern Ireland. Defending champion: Ryan Fox. Online: www.europeantour.com/challengetour

WOMEN

USGA: U.S. Women’s Amateur, San Diego CC, Chula Vista, Calif. Defending champion: Eun-jeong Seong. Online: www.usga.org

Korean LPGA: Jeju Samdaoo Masters, Ora CC, Jeju, South Korea. Defending champion: Sung Hyun Park. Online: www.klpga.co.kr

Japan LPGA: NEC Karuizawa 72 Golf Tournament, Karuizawa 72 Golf Course (North), Nagano, Japan. Defending champion: Ritsuko Ryu. Online: www.lpga.or.jp

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.