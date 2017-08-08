Golf Glance

PGA OF AMERICA
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
Site: Charlotte, N.C.
Course: Quail Hollow Club. Yardage: 7,600. Par: 71.
Purse: TBA ($10 million in 2016). First prize: TBA ($1.8 million in 2016).
Television (all times EDT): Thursday and Friday, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., TNT. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., TNT Sports; 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. CBS. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., TNT; 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., CBS.
Defending champion: Jimmy Walker.
Last week: Hideki Matsuyama won the Bridgestone Invitational and Chris Stroud won the Barracuda Championship.
Notes: Jordan Spieth will have a chance to complete the career Grand Slam if he wins the PGA Championship. Of the five players with the career Grand Slam, none finished it off at the PGA Championship. … Quail Hollow has been host of the Wells Fargo Championship since 2003, except that it moved to Wilmington, North Carolina this year because of the PGA. … The opening five holes went through a major alternation after last year’s tournament and now plays to a par 71. … This is the third North Carolina course to host the PGA Championship. The others were Pinehurst No. 2 (Denny Shute won in 1936) and Tanglewood (Lee Trevino won in 1974). … Jason Day holds the PGA Championship record with eight consecutive rounds in the 60s. … The last three PGA Championship winners — Walker, Day and Rory McIlroy — each shot 68 or better all four rounds. … McIlroy has won twice at Quail Hollow, including his first PGA Tour victory in 2010 when he closed with a 62. … Tiger Woods is he only player to win the PGA Championship back-to-back (1999-2000 and 2006-07) since it switched to stroke play in 1958.
Next week: Wyndham Championship.
Online: www.pgachampionship.com
___
WEB.COM TOUR
PRICE CUTTER CHARITY CHAMPIONSHIP
Site: Springfield, Mo.
Course: Highland Springs CC. Yardage: 7,060. Par: 72.
Purse: $675,000. First prize: $121,500.
Television: None.
Defending champion: Mackenzie Hughes.
Last week: Martin Piller won the Ellie Mae Classic.
Next week: News Sentinel Open.
Online: www.pgatour.com/webcom
___
LPGA TOUR
Last week: I.K. Kim won the Women’s British Open.
LPGA money leader: So Yeon Ryu.
Next week: Solheim Cup.
Online: www.lpga.com
___
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
Last week: Paul Goydos won the 3M Championship.
Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.
Next week: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.
Online: www.pgatour.com/champions
___
EUROPEAN TOUR
Last week: Hideki Matsuyama won the Bridgestone Invitational.
Race to Dubai leader: Tommy Fleetwood.
Next week: Saltire Energy Paul Lawrie Match Play.
Online: www.europeantour.com
___
OTHER TOURS
MEN
Mackenzie Tour Canada: ATB Financial Classic, Country Hills GC, Calgary, Alberta. Defending champion: Charlie Bull. Online: www.pgatour.com/canada
Challenge Tour: Galgorm Resort & Spa Northern Ireland Open, Galgorm Castle, Ballymena, Northern Ireland. Defending champion: Ryan Fox. Online: www.europeantour.com/challengetour
WOMEN
USGA: U.S. Women’s Amateur, San Diego CC, Chula Vista, Calif. Defending champion: Eun-jeong Seong. Online: www.usga.org
Korean LPGA: Jeju Samdaoo Masters, Ora CC, Jeju, South Korea. Defending champion: Sung Hyun Park. Online: www.klpga.co.kr
Japan LPGA: NEC Karuizawa 72 Golf Tournament, Karuizawa 72 Golf Course (North), Nagano, Japan. Defending champion: Ritsuko Ryu. Online: www.lpga.or.jp
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.