Dick’s Sporting Goods Open Scores

Saturday At En-Joie GC Endicott, N.Y. Purse: $2 million Yardage: 6,974; Par: 72 Second Round Scott McCarron 71-61—132 Kevin Sutherland 65-67—132 Jerry Smith 67-67—134 Joey Sindelar 67-67—134 Corey Pavin 66-68—134 Bernhard Langer 69-66—135 Scott Parel 69-66—135 Fran Quinn 67-68—135 Woody Austin 67-68—135 Colin Montgomerie 66-69—135 Steve Pate 69-68—137 John Daly 68-69—137 Paul Broadhurst 70-68—138 Mark Brooks 66-72—138 Tommy Armour III 72-67—139 Duffy Waldorf 71-68—139 Gene Sauers 71-68—139 Dan Forsman 71-68—139 Tommy Tolles 70-69—139 Kenny Perry 69-70—139 Billy Andrade 67-72—139 Miguel Angel Jimenez 72-68—140 Jay Haas 70-70—140 Gary Hallberg 70-70—140 Mark Calcavecchia 68-72—140 Russ Cochran 66-74—140 Wes Short, Jr. 65-75—140 Tom Pernice Jr. 74-67—141 Marco Dawson 72-69—141 David Frost 71-70—141 Phillip Price 71-70—141 Jeff Maggert 73-69—142 Joe Durant 73-69—142 Scott Dunlap 72-70—142 Loren Roberts 72-70—142 Jeff Sluman 72-70—142 Bobby Gage 72-70—142 Brad Bryant 71-71—142 Glen Day 70-72—142 Tim Petrovic 70-72—142 Bart Bryant 69-73—142 Billy Mayfair 69-73—142 Larry Mize 69-73—142 Tom Byrum 69-73—142 Esteban Toledo 72-71—143 Todd Hamilton 72-71—143 Jose Maria Olazabal 71-72—143 Paul McGinley 70-73—143 Mark O’Meara 75-69—144 Miguel Angel Martin 74-70—144 Craig Parry 74-70—144 Brandt Jobe 73-71—144 Olin Browne 72-72—144 Willie Wood 72-72—144 Fred Funk 71-73—144 Rod Spittle 71-73—144 Stephen Ames 70-74—144 Doug Garwood 70-74—144 Jesper Parnevik 70-74—144 Jay Don Blake 70-74—144 Bob Friend 75-70—145 Ian Woosnam 72-73—145 Steve Flesch 72-73—145 Skip Kendall 72-73—145 Mike Goodes 71-74—145 Paul Goydos 69-76—145 Jim Carter 71-75—146 John Huston 71-75—146 Blaine McCallister 74-73—147 James Kingston 71-76—147 Peter Jacobsen 70-77—147 Bob Gilder 75-74—149 Eric Egloff 74-75—149 Michael Allen 77-73—150 Craig Stadler 76-76—152 Steve Lowery 77-76—153 Tom Kite 77-76—153

