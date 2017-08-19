501.5
Dick’s Sporting Goods Open Scores

By The Associated Press August 19, 2017 6:13 pm 08/19/2017 06:13pm
Saturday
At En-Joie GC
Endicott, N.Y.
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 6,974; Par: 72
Second Round
Scott McCarron 71-61—132
Kevin Sutherland 65-67—132
Jerry Smith 67-67—134
Joey Sindelar 67-67—134
Corey Pavin 66-68—134
Bernhard Langer 69-66—135
Scott Parel 69-66—135
Fran Quinn 67-68—135
Woody Austin 67-68—135
Colin Montgomerie 66-69—135
Steve Pate 69-68—137
John Daly 68-69—137
Paul Broadhurst 70-68—138
Mark Brooks 66-72—138
Tommy Armour III 72-67—139
Duffy Waldorf 71-68—139
Gene Sauers 71-68—139
Dan Forsman 71-68—139
Tommy Tolles 70-69—139
Kenny Perry 69-70—139
Billy Andrade 67-72—139
Miguel Angel Jimenez 72-68—140
Jay Haas 70-70—140
Gary Hallberg 70-70—140
Mark Calcavecchia 68-72—140
Russ Cochran 66-74—140
Wes Short, Jr. 65-75—140
Tom Pernice Jr. 74-67—141
Marco Dawson 72-69—141
David Frost 71-70—141
Phillip Price 71-70—141
Jeff Maggert 73-69—142
Joe Durant 73-69—142
Scott Dunlap 72-70—142
Loren Roberts 72-70—142
Jeff Sluman 72-70—142
Bobby Gage 72-70—142
Brad Bryant 71-71—142
Glen Day 70-72—142
Tim Petrovic 70-72—142
Bart Bryant 69-73—142
Billy Mayfair 69-73—142
Larry Mize 69-73—142
Tom Byrum 69-73—142
Esteban Toledo 72-71—143
Todd Hamilton 72-71—143
Jose Maria Olazabal 71-72—143
Paul McGinley 70-73—143
Mark O’Meara 75-69—144
Miguel Angel Martin 74-70—144
Craig Parry 74-70—144
Brandt Jobe 73-71—144
Olin Browne 72-72—144
Willie Wood 72-72—144
Fred Funk 71-73—144
Rod Spittle 71-73—144
Stephen Ames 70-74—144
Doug Garwood 70-74—144
Jesper Parnevik 70-74—144
Jay Don Blake 70-74—144
Bob Friend 75-70—145
Ian Woosnam 72-73—145
Steve Flesch 72-73—145
Skip Kendall 72-73—145
Mike Goodes 71-74—145
Paul Goydos 69-76—145
Jim Carter 71-75—146
John Huston 71-75—146
Blaine McCallister 74-73—147
James Kingston 71-76—147
Peter Jacobsen 70-77—147
Bob Gilder 75-74—149
Eric Egloff 74-75—149
Michael Allen 77-73—150
Craig Stadler 76-76—152
Steve Lowery 77-76—153
Tom Kite 77-76—153

