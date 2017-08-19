Dick’s Sporting Goods Open Scores

|Saturday
|At En-Joie GC
|Endicott, N.Y.
|Purse: $2 million
|Yardage: 6,974; Par: 72
|Second Round
|Scott McCarron
|71-61—132
|Kevin Sutherland
|65-67—132
|Jerry Smith
|67-67—134
|Joey Sindelar
|67-67—134
|Corey Pavin
|66-68—134
|Bernhard Langer
|69-66—135
|Scott Parel
|69-66—135
|Fran Quinn
|67-68—135
|Woody Austin
|67-68—135
|Colin Montgomerie
|66-69—135
|Steve Pate
|69-68—137
|John Daly
|68-69—137
|Paul Broadhurst
|70-68—138
|Mark Brooks
|66-72—138
|Tommy Armour III
|72-67—139
|Duffy Waldorf
|71-68—139
|Gene Sauers
|71-68—139
|Dan Forsman
|71-68—139
|Tommy Tolles
|70-69—139
|Kenny Perry
|69-70—139
|Billy Andrade
|67-72—139
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|72-68—140
|Jay Haas
|70-70—140
|Gary Hallberg
|70-70—140
|Mark Calcavecchia
|68-72—140
|Russ Cochran
|66-74—140
|Wes Short, Jr.
|65-75—140
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|74-67—141
|Marco Dawson
|72-69—141
|David Frost
|71-70—141
|Phillip Price
|71-70—141
|Jeff Maggert
|73-69—142
|Joe Durant
|73-69—142
|Scott Dunlap
|72-70—142
|Loren Roberts
|72-70—142
|Jeff Sluman
|72-70—142
|Bobby Gage
|72-70—142
|Brad Bryant
|71-71—142
|Glen Day
|70-72—142
|Tim Petrovic
|70-72—142
|Bart Bryant
|69-73—142
|Billy Mayfair
|69-73—142
|Larry Mize
|69-73—142
|Tom Byrum
|69-73—142
|Esteban Toledo
|72-71—143
|Todd Hamilton
|72-71—143
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|71-72—143
|Paul McGinley
|70-73—143
|Mark O’Meara
|75-69—144
|Miguel Angel Martin
|74-70—144
|Craig Parry
|74-70—144
|Brandt Jobe
|73-71—144
|Olin Browne
|72-72—144
|Willie Wood
|72-72—144
|Fred Funk
|71-73—144
|Rod Spittle
|71-73—144
|Stephen Ames
|70-74—144
|Doug Garwood
|70-74—144
|Jesper Parnevik
|70-74—144
|Jay Don Blake
|70-74—144
|Bob Friend
|75-70—145
|Ian Woosnam
|72-73—145
|Steve Flesch
|72-73—145
|Skip Kendall
|72-73—145
|Mike Goodes
|71-74—145
|Paul Goydos
|69-76—145
|Jim Carter
|71-75—146
|John Huston
|71-75—146
|Blaine McCallister
|74-73—147
|James Kingston
|71-76—147
|Peter Jacobsen
|70-77—147
|Bob Gilder
|75-74—149
|Eric Egloff
|74-75—149
|Michael Allen
|77-73—150
|Craig Stadler
|76-76—152
|Steve Lowery
|77-76—153
|Tom Kite
|77-76—153
