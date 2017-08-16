Braden Thornberry beats No. 1 Niemann to open US Amateur

LOS ANGELES (AP) — NCAA champion Braden Thornberry eliminated world No. 1-ranked Joaquin Niemann of Chile in the opening round of match play in the U.S. Amateur on Wednesday.

Scotland’s Connor Syme also beat No. 2-ranked Maverick McNealy at Riviera Country Club in the 117th edition of the amateur championship with a pair of exciting matches between top talents.

The No. 3-ranked Thornberry followed up his individual NCAA title for Ole Miss and his fourth-place finish at the St. Jude Classic with a 2-up victory in a match between elites.

After starting his round with a double bogey, Thornberry steadily gathered steam. He surged ahead with a birdie on the 13th and punctuated the win with a 25-foot downhill birdie putt on the 18th.

