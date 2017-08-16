501.5
Braden Thornberry beats No. 1 Niemann to open US Amateur

By The Associated Press August 16, 2017 9:14 pm 08/16/2017 09:14pm
Braden Thornberry drives on the third tee in the second round of the USGA U.S. Amateur golf championship at Bel Air Country Club in Los Angeles Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — NCAA champion Braden Thornberry eliminated world No. 1-ranked Joaquin Niemann of Chile in the opening round of match play in the U.S. Amateur on Wednesday.

Scotland’s Connor Syme also beat No. 2-ranked Maverick McNealy at Riviera Country Club in the 117th edition of the amateur championship with a pair of exciting matches between top talents.

The No. 3-ranked Thornberry followed up his individual NCAA title for Ole Miss and his fourth-place finish at the St. Jude Classic with a 2-up victory in a match between elites.

After starting his round with a double bogey, Thornberry steadily gathered steam. He surged ahead with a birdie on the 13th and punctuated the win with a 25-foot downhill birdie putt on the 18th.

Topics:
Golf Latest News Latin America News National News Other Sports Sports World News
