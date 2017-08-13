501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Golf » A glance at the…

A glance at the final round of the PGA Championship

By The Associated Press August 13, 2017 8:43 pm 08/13/2017 08:43pm
Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A glance at the final round Sunday of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club.

WINNER: Justin Thomas, who shot a 3-under 68 for an 8-under 276 and a two-stroke victory over Francesco Molinari, Louis Oosthuizen and Patrick Reed.

HOW MANY: Thomas won his first major championship.

HOW: Thomas emerged from a five-way tie with three birdies on the back nine.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Thomas chipped in from 40 feet on the par-3 13th hole.

SHOT OF THE DAY 2: Jon Rahm stood with his back facing the green and hit a one-handed chip onto the 18th green.

KEY STAT: The key 16th hole yielded only two birdies and the scoring average there was 4.32.

NOTEWORTHY: Thomas is the son and grandson of PGA club pros.

QUOTEWORTHY: “I felt like I was ready. It just was about going out and doing it.” — Thomas.

NEXT YEAR: The 2018 PGA Championship will be played at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Golf Latest News National News Other Sports Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Restaurants in Rehoboth and Dewey

Beach-bound? Check out these restaurant recommendations from WTOP employees.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?