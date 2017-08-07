2018 Ryder Cup Points

|At Le Golf National
|Guyancourt, France
|Sept. 28-30, 2018
|Through Aug. 6
|United States
|1. Brooks Koepka
|2,904.825
|2. Jordan Spieth
|2,301.212
|3. Matt Kuchar
|1,847.466
|4. Dustin Johnson
|1,839.906
|5. Brian Harman
|1,087.852
|6. Rickie Fowler
|898.437
|7. Bill Haas
|881.522
|8. Charley Hoffman
|864.809
|9. Zach Johnson
|851.354
|10. Justin Thomas
|619.723
|11. Kevin Chappell
|604.087
|12. Xander Schauffle
|586.584
|13. Brendan Steele
|557.376
|14. Brandt Snedeker
|510.111
|15. Ryan Moore
|431.809
Next update after The PGA Championship, Aug. 10-13
