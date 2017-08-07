501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Golf » 2018 Ryder Cup Points

2018 Ryder Cup Points

By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 11:32 am 08/07/2017 11:32am
Share
At Le Golf National
Guyancourt, France
Sept. 28-30, 2018
Through Aug. 6
United States
1. Brooks Koepka 2,904.825
2. Jordan Spieth 2,301.212
3. Matt Kuchar 1,847.466
4. Dustin Johnson 1,839.906
5. Brian Harman 1,087.852
6. Rickie Fowler 898.437
7. Bill Haas 881.522
8. Charley Hoffman 864.809
9. Zach Johnson 851.354
10. Justin Thomas 619.723
11. Kevin Chappell 604.087
12. Xander Schauffle 586.584
13. Brendan Steele 557.376
14. Brandt Snedeker 510.111
15. Ryan Moore 431.809

Next update after The PGA Championship, Aug. 10-13

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Golf Latest News Other Sports Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Winners: WTOP's 2017 Top 10 contest

The votes are in! See who has the best barbecue, brews and brunch in the D.C. area!

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?