USGA Girls’ Junior Championship Results

Thursday At Boone Valley Golf Club Augusta, Mo. Yardage: 6,311; Par: 71 Second Round of match play Upper Bracket

Yu-Sang Hou, Taiwan (147), def. Lucy Li Redwood Shores, Calif. (137), 2 and 1

Jennifer Chang, Cary, N.C. (145), def. So Whi Kang, South Korea (149), 3 and 2

Annick Haczkiewicz, Las Vegas (150), def. Smith Knaffle, Murrells Inlet, S.C. (146), 3 and 2

Calista Reyes, San Diego (146), def. Karah Sanford, Escondido, Calif. (141), 2 and 1

Celeste Dao, Canada (147), def. Izzy Pellot, Orlando, Fla. (151), 19 holes

Brianna Navarrosa, San Diego (143), def. Brooke Seay, San Diego (149), 2 and 1

Taylor Roberts, Parkland, Fla. (150), def. Natasha Andrea Oon, Malaysia (147), 1 up

Haley Moore, Escondido, Calif. (143), def. Ashley Menne, Surprise, Ariz. (146), 3 and 2

Lower Bracket

Paphangkorn Tavatanakit, Thailand (138), def. Kelly Su, Scottsdale, Ariz. (147), 2 and 1

Ami Gianchandani, Watchung, N.J. (149), def. Ellie Szeryk, Canada (149), 3 and 2

Alexa Pano, Lake Worth, Fla. (141), def. Hsin Yu Lu, Taiwan (146), 19 holes

Elizabeth Moon, Forrest City, Ark. (149), def. Ivy Shepherd, Peachtree City, Ga. (150), 3 and 2

Erica Shepherd, Greenwood, Ind. (147), def. Nicole Whiston, San Diego (140), 3 and 1

Yujeong Son, South Korea (144), def. Chia-Yen Wu, Taiwan (145), 5 and 4

Haylin Harris, Carmel, Ind. (146), def. Mika Liu, Beverly Hills, Calif. (141), 1 up

Youngin Chun, Gainesville, Fla. (143), def. Stephanie Carras, Midland, Mich. (149), 2 up

Third Round Upper Bracket

Jennifer Chang, Cary, N.C. (145), def. Yu-Sang Hou, Taiwan (147), 2 and 1

Calista Reyes, San Diego (146), def. Annick Haczkiewicz, Las Vegas (150), 19 holes

Celeste Dao, Canada (147), def. Brianna Navarrosa, San Diego (143), 4 and 3

Taylor Roberts, Parkland, Fla. (150), def. Haley Moore, Escondido, Calif. (143), 19 holes

Lower Bracket

Ami Gianchandani, Watchung, N.J. (149), def. Paphangkorn Tavatanakit, Thailand (138), 1 up

Elizabeth Moon, Forrest City, Ark. (149), def. Alexa Pano, Lake Worth, Fla. (141), 3 and 2

Erica Shepherd, Greenwood, Ind. (147), def. Yujeong Son, South Korea (144), 2 and 1

Youngin Chun, Gainesville, Fla. (143), def. Haylin Harris, Carmel, Ind. (146), 8 and 7

Friday’s Tee Times (EDT)

8 a.m. — Jennifer Chang, Cary, N.C., vs. Calista Reyes, San Diego

8:10 a.m. — Celeste Dao, Canada, vs. Taylor Roberts, Parkland, Fla.

8:20 a.m. — Ami Gianchandani, Watchung, N.J., vs. Elizabeth Moon, Forrest City, Ark.

8:30 a.m. — Erica Shepherd, Greenwood, Ind., vs. Youngin Chun, Gainesville, Fla.

