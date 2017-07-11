501.5
Trish Johnson leads Senior LPGA at French Link

By The Associated Press July 11, 2017 8:13 pm 07/11/2017 08:13pm
FRENCH LICK, Ind. (AP) — Trish Johnson shot an even-par 72 on Tuesday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the Senior LPGA Championship, the first major championship for senior women.

The 51-year-old Englishwoman opened with a double bogey and had three birdies and a bogey on French Lick Resort’s Pete Dye Course. She had a 5-under 139 total.

“I’m not feeling as happy as I was after Day 1. It was hard work and it wasn’t enjoyable,” Johnson said. “I didn’t play well and I didn’t putt well so I suppose level par is pretty good after I lost my tee shot off the first. It was a battle to say the least.”

Johnson won the Legends Tour Championship last year at French Lick, beating Juli Inkster on the sixth hole of a playoff. The eight-time European Solheim Cup player won three times on the LPGA Tour and 19 times on the Ladies European Tour.

Michele Redman was second after a 69. She played at Indiana University.

“It would be extra special to have a big finish,” Redman said. “I would love to win this. There is no question that I would love to win this because I know a lot of the people here and they’ve been really good to me every time I’ve come.”

Lorie Kane (70), Liselotte Neumann (71) and Carolyn Hill (74) were tied for third at 1 over.

